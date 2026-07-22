Metro Vancouver is known for many things, with food definitely being high up on that list. If you’ve been wanting to try something new, then we’ve got you covered with these 7 amazing spots that have recently opened up.

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Perfect for casual nights, dates, or friend hangouts, here are some of Metro Vancouver’s new restaurants that you absolutely need to try this summer.

New Must-Visit Restaurants In Metro Vancouver This Summer 2026

Ông Bà Vietnamese Eatery

Ông Bà Vietnamese Eatery is a family-owned and operated Vietnamese restaurant that focuses on blending tradition with modernity. Always fresh, always delicious, it’s open 7 days a week and a fantastic spot for anyone who loves Vietnamese food or wants to try it.

📍 Location: 1163 Pinetree Wy Unit 1045, Coquitlam

KOI Japanese Restaurant

Contemporary with a cocktail lounge, KOI Japanese Restaurant offers premium sushi, sashimi and cocktails with a modern atmosphere. They serve up dinner and lunch, making it great stop no matter what time of day it is.

📍 Location: 8811 River Road, Richmond (3rd floor of River Rock Casino Resort)

Emeri Matcha Bar

Grab your hand-whisked matcha at Emeri Matcha Bar, a lovely little spot in Mount Pleasant that provides 5 grams of first harvest matcha and hojicha, as well as complimentary soy and oat milk. Whatever your order looks like, you can find it here.

📍 Location: 2833 Main St, Vancouver

Nova Kitchen + Bar

Nova Kitchen + Bar offers an elevated culinary experience combined with warm hospitality, truly cementing it in the community it serves in Port Moody. It’s an amazing restaurant for seafood-lovers and cocktail-enjoyers alike.

📍 Location: 101 Morrissey Rd, Port Moody

The Hungry Tiger Grill Kitchen

Get your grill on at The Hungry Tiger Grill Kitchen, where Japanese-style fire-grilled meats is the main focus. The service is quick, the food is delicious, and every piece of meat is a bite to remember.

📍 Location: 1901 Rosser Ave unit 106b, Burnaby

Shawarma Time Vancouver

Grab your shawarma at Shawarma Time Vancouver! It’s got everything you’d ever want from a shawarma spot, including wraps, plates falafel, and Manakish, located in the heart of Downtown.

📍 Location: 700 Hamilton St #10, Vancouver

Dave’s Hot Chicken

The iconic Dave’s Hot Chicken has finally made its way to Vancouver. If you’ve got a love for all things spicy, this is one hot chicken spot that you absolutely have to try.

📍 Location: 901 Granville St, Vancouver

Looking for more on all things foodie in Metro Vancouver? Check out our Food & Drink section for the details on new openings, hot spots, and hidden gems around the city.