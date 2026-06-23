B.C.’s beautiful backyard offers a number of places to enjoy outdoor activities; however, few match the serene bliss of drifting down the Similkameen river.

Located in Princeton, this picturesque waterway winds through the soaring Okanagan highlands. A truly serene drift, the area enjoys some of the warmest and most pleasant weather in the province.

What’s more, you’ll enter the river from a place that is literally called the Bridge of Dreams. You know you’re in for a treat with a name like that!

From here, you’ll enjoy a slightly faster flowing float current than an ordinary lazy river. While it is no raging river, it certainly maintains a good pace. So, ensure that you are strapped in for the forward flow.

RELATED: Take a 3 Hour Drift Down One Of BC’s Most Beautiful Lazy Rivers This Summer

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Similkameen River Drift

Of course, the river is known for an ideal tubing spot. With that in mind, a number of people prefer to kayak or canoe in the river.

After you start, you’ll continue the drift down to Bromley Rock or on to Cawston. You may spot cattle grazing in the valley along your ride. In addition, you may even triumphant osprey and eagles overhead.

Depending on how far you drift, the ride may take you up to 4 hours. So, if you are looking for a relaxing day on the water, this is it!

With that being said, there are shorter routes throughout the river if you want to keep the ride shorter.

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Since this is on the way to the city of Penticton, it makes for a great Summer trip to the area. Penticton is said to have the highest concentration of wineries in the province. As a result, you can finish your day of adventure at one of the beautiful vineyards to taste the delicious grape varietals.

Also, be sure to check out this Metro Vancouver lazy river that ends in an aquamarine swimming hole!