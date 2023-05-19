35th Annual Vancouver Dragon Boat Festival
Vancouver’s Annual Dragon Boat Festival returns for their 35th year right in the heart of Vancouver.
Watch as teams from all over the continent compete fiercely, showcasing their teamwork and paddling prowess. The exhilarating races create an atmosphere filled with anticipation and cheers from the enthusiastic crowd.
Vancouver Dragon Boat Festival 2023
Get ready for a weekend filled with exhilarating races, captivating music performances, cultural experiences, local vendors, and family-friendly activities.
The festival will take place on June 24 and 25 at Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, situated just across the street from the Main Street Skytrain Station. Admission is free to all attendees. So this means that everyone can come and experience the excitement.
This is an event that perfectly blends the worlds of sport and culture, creating an unforgettable experience for all.
What to expect
The Vancouver Dragon Boat Festival offers a variety of experiences for everyone. The highlight of the event is, of course, the dragon boat races.
In addition to the races, the festival boasts an impressive lineup of live music performances by headlining artists. The festival also features cultural pavilions and demonstrations, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of traditions and heritage.
Food lovers will also get to enjoy local marketplace and food vendors offering an array of delectable treats.
In addition to that there will be various kid activities designed especially for the little ones, like face painting to interactive games.
Event schedule
- International Dragon Boat Races (June 24-25, 9:00 AM-6:00 PM) – 2023 RACE GRID RELEASE JUNE 19
- TD Main Stage (June 24-25, 11:00 AM-8:00 PM) – 2023 LINEUP RELEASE MAY 23
- Indigenous and Chinese Cultural Pavilions at Creekside Park (June 24-25, 10:00 AM-5:00 PM)
- Marketplace and Food Vendors at Creekside Park (June 24-25, 10:00 AM-8:00 PM)
- Public Art Program (June 24-25 at Creekside Park)