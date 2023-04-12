Playland is Returning This Spring with Special Celebration Events

Vancouver’s Spring just isn’t the same without a visit to our iconic amusement park.

Playland will reopen its doors on June 3rd. Welcoming back visitors for another year of thrills and excitement that Playland is famous for.

This year, Playland is celebrating the 65th anniversary of the Wooden Roller Coaster. So visitors can expect some special events and new food offerings to mark the event.

Playland Reopening 2023

The park will operate on select dates between June 3rd and August 18th. During June, it will be open on weekends, including Saturday evenings. From July to August, it will be open on Wednesdays to Sundays, including Friday and Saturday evenings.

Per usual, visitors can experience over 35 rides and attractions, including roller coasters, thrill rides, family-friendly rides, games, and food stalls.

This year, they will also be putting on special shows and introducing new foods to celebrate the anniversary of the park’s most famous ride. The Wooden Roller Coaster is having it’s 65th anniversary, and the full line-up of events will be revealed closer to the opening date.

In addition to its attractions, Playland is also known for its food offerings. The park offers a range of classic carnival fare, such as mini donuts, hot dogs, cotton candy, and popcorn, as well as more substantial options like burgers, pizza, and poutine. Their full food line-up will be announced closer to the opening date.

Season passes are currently on sale online with a $5 discount for a limited time.

Changes this year

Park goers this year will notice that two iconic rides are missing, Drop Zone and Revelation. They were removed to make room for a brand-new launch roller coaster that is currently in the works.

The 9 million dollar ride is said to be the fastest launch coaster in Canada. It is expected to be a thrilling addition to the park’s collection. It promises to offer riders a heart-pumping experience. A naming contest was held earlier this year. However the name and completion date for the coaster is still to be announced.