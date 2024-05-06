Vancouver’s Spring just isn’t the same without a visit to our iconic amusement park.

Playland will reopen its doors on May 18th. Welcoming back visitors for another year of thrills and excitement that Playland is famous for.

This year, Playland will be launching their brand new roller coaster. Although it won’t be open until the summer, visitors will get a sneak peak of it on site.

RELATED: The PNE Dropped Their Summer Concert Lineup and Here’s Who’s Performing 2024

Playland Reopening 2024

The park will operate on select dates between May 16 and August 16th. From May to June, it will be open on the weekends. From July to August, it will be open from Wednesdays to Sundays, including Friday and Saturday evenings.

Per usual, visitors can experience over 35 rides and attractions, including roller coasters, thrill rides, family-friendly rides, games, and food stalls.

In addition to its attractions, Playland is also known for its food offerings. The park offers a range of classic carnival fare, such as mini donuts, hot dogs, cotton candy, and popcorn, as well as more substantial options like burgers, pizza, and poutine.

This year’s food line-up will include:

Buen Gusto Tacos & Totchos

Coaster Dogs

Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade

Fundunkers Donut Shop

Pizza Pizza

I Scream U Scream

Triple O’s Restaurant

What the Fudge

Early bird season passes are currently on sale online with a $20 discount for a limited time.

New Roller Coaster

Last year, two iconic rides, Drop Zone and Revelation, were removed to make way for a brand-new launch roller coaster. This year, we’ll finally see it in action!

The new ride, ThunderVolt is said to be the fastest launch coaster in Canada.

The 9 million dollar ride is expected to be a thrilling addition to the park’s collection. It promises to offer riders a heart-pumping experience.