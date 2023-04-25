The Monster Inflatable Obstacle Course in Victoria
Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park is set to host a four-day festival in June that promises to be a hit with adventure-seekers of all ages.
The key feature of the event is the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course, known as “The Monster”. The course has been a huge success at sold-out events across the UK since 2017, and is now set to make its Canadian debut.
About the Monster inflatable obstacle course
Measuring a whopping 300 metres in length, participants can expect to encounter over 30 different obstacles designed for both adults and families.
The course promises to offer a thrilling experience with a number of obstacles. This includes the daunting “tunnel of love” and a “bouncy cage of doom”. The course also features an 18 metre “mega slide” that will test the courage of even the most adventurous participants.
The course takes a little over 30 minutes to complete. Attendees can then enjoy the other attractions and entertainment on offer at the festival.
In addition to the obstacle course, the festival will offer live music and some of the best food in the city. Event organizer, James Lavery, promises a fun-filled and unforgettable experience for all who attend.
The event is open to all ages and promises to be an exciting and unforgettable experience. So, mark your calendars and get ready to run, jump and bounce your way through the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course at Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park this June.
Tickets are currently on sale from 12:00 – 9:30 pm. Cost for $42.58 for adults and $36.93 for youth under 16.