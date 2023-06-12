Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek.

Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment. Experience the beauty of Vancouver with a thrilling 1.5-hour guided sunset kayak or stand-up paddleboard tour.

Navigate the enchanting waters of False Creek and the picturesque English Bay, guided by LED lights on your kayak or paddleboard for a mesmerizing nighttime adventure.

As the sun sets, participants can immerse in the breathtaking views of the city skyline and waterfront. With a small-group tour limited to 12 people, you can expect a personalized and unforgettable experience.

What to know before you go on the Glow in the Dark Paddleboard

Each tour departs from their Granville Island location at every Friday and Saturday. It begins at dusk and takes approximately 1.5 hours to complete.

Before setting off, participants will receive a safety briefing where you can learn the fundamentals of stand-up paddleboarding.

The tour can be taken by children age 12-14 with a guardian, and 16+ alone. The cost is $105 per person. Although walk-ins are taken, those wanting to participate are encouraged to book beforehand, as spots fill out quickly.

In addition to their paddle-board tours, they also offer evening kayaking tours to take advantage of if that’s more your thing.

When & Where: At dusk, Friday and Saturday at 1812 Boatlift Lane, Granville Island, Vancouver