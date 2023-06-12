Everywhere You Can Catch a FREE Outdoor Movie in Metro Vancouver this Summer

Get ready, outdoor movie lovers! As summer approaches, outdoor film screenings are returning all over Metro Vancouver for everyone to enjoy.

And here’s the best part, entry is completely free of charge!

So, gather your blanket or lawn chair, grab some snacks, and get ready for a delightful evening filled with movie magic.

Remember though, these are extremely popular events, so arrive early to secure a spot and make the most of the experience.

Free Outdoor Movies in Metro Vancouver

*This is an ongoing list and will be expanded as more are announced*

Evo Summer Cinema at Stanley Park – Tuesdays

Evo Summer Cinema Series is presented by Fresh Air Cinema and Evo Car Share. The free event is one of Canada’s largest outdoor movies series. Attendees can expect a lineup of Hollywood hits and family favourites projected on an inflatable movie screen that is four stories tall (40-foot).

Here is the movie lineup

July 4 – Bring It On

July 11 – The Super Mario Bros

July 18 – 90’s Night: My Best Friend’s Wedding, 10 Things I Hate About You or The Parent Trap (vote online)

July 25 – Jaws

August 1 – The Wedding Singer

August 8 – The Birdcage

August 15 – Shrek

August 22 – Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

When & Where: Every Tuesday at dusk, from July 4 to August 22 at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach.

Sunset Cinema at The Shipyards in North Vancouver – Wednesdays

The popular, Sunset Cinema returns to North Vancouver for another year. The Shipyards is the ultimate summer destination, not just for movies but also for other exciting activities. The renowned Shipyards Night Market is already in full swing, and come late June, the Polygon Gallery’s Deckchair Cinema will kick off as well.

Here is the movie lineup

August 2nd: Jumanji (1995)

August 9th: Mama Mia 2 – Here We Go Again

August 16th: Encanto

August 23rd: E.T.

When & Where: Every Wednesday at 9 pm from August 2-23 at the Shipyards

Summer Movie Night in Downtown Vancouver – Thursdays

After a successful run last year, the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association (DVBIA) has just announced that they are set to bring back the outdoor movie experience to the Art Gallery this summer. There will be a number of performances and activities as well as a movie.

Here is the movie lineup

July 6 – Twilight

July 13 – Bend it Like Beckham

July 20 – Legally Blonde

July 27 – The Lego Movie

August 3 – Rocky Horror Picture Show (Pride celebration)

August 10 – Top Gun: Maverick

August 17 – Everything Everywhere All at Once

When & Where: Every Thursday from July 6 – August 17. The event starts at 5 pm and screenings start around 9 pm at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza)

Deckchair Cinema on Cates Deck at the Shipyards – Thursdays

In its second year, Deckchair Cinema returns, offering audiences a delightful summer of films, pre-show music and entertainment. Admission is free, however donations ($10 per guest is recommended)) are accepted and includes access to the Polygon Gallery’s exhibition Jeremy Shaw: Phase Shifting Index.

Here is the movie lineup

June 29: Fantastic Planet, start time 9:30pm

July 6: Interstella 5555, start time 9:30 pm

July 13: What We Do In The Shadows, start time 9:15pm

July 20: Whale Rider, start time 9:15pm Celebrating Squamish Amalgamation Day

July 27: Big Trouble In Little China, start time 9:00pm

August 3: Xanadu, start time 9:00pm Celebrating North Shore Pride Week

August 10: Lovers Rock, start time 8:45pm

August 17: Moonstruck, start time 8:45pm

August 24: No Bears, start time 8:30pm

August 31: Bullitt, start time 8:30pm

When & Where: Every Thursday from June 29 until August 31, 2023. The event starts around 7 pm, and screening starts around 9 pm at Cates Deck (The Shipyards) in front of The Polygon Gallery

Outdoor Movies in Burnaby – Fridays

Burnaby’s Summer Cinema returns as a part of their outdoor summer series. The majority of the movies will be taking place on Fridays at Civic Square by the Metrotown Library, with one additional event taking place on Saturday at Edmonds Park. Simply grab a chair, bring a blanket, and some movie snacks to enjoy the show.

Here is the movie lineup at Civic Square

Friday, August 4 – The Wizard of Oz – wear a costume for free popcorn!

Friday, August 11 – The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Friday, August 18 – Spies in Disguise

Friday, August 25 – The Lost City

Friday, September 1 – West Side Story (2022)

When & Where: Every Friday at 8:15 from August 4 to September 1 at Civic Square

PLUS movie night at Edmonds Park

Saturday, August 26, 8:30 pm – Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Outdoor Movie Nights Langley – Fridays

Langley will be hosting their first outdoor movie nights this Summer. They event will take place on the first Friday of every month from the months of July, August, and September at Douglas Park.

Here is the movie lineup

July 7th, 2023 – Top Gun Maverick ~9:30 pm

August 4th, 2023 – The Super Mario Bros. Movie ~9:00 pm

September 1st, 2023 – TBD ~8:00 pm

When & Where: First Friday of the month starting around sundown at Douglas Park