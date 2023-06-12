Everywhere You Can Catch a FREE Outdoor Movie in Metro Vancouver this Summer

Get ready, outdoor movie lovers! As summer approaches, outdoor film screenings are returning all over Metro Vancouver for everyone to enjoy.
And here’s the best part, entry is completely free of charge!
So, gather your blanket or lawn chair, grab some snacks, and get ready for a delightful evening filled with movie magic.
Remember though, these are extremely popular events, so arrive early to secure a spot and make the most of the experience.
Free Outdoor Movies in Metro Vancouver
*This is an ongoing list and will be expanded as more are announced*
Evo Summer Cinema at Stanley Park – Tuesdays
Evo Summer Cinema Series is presented by Fresh Air Cinema and Evo Car Share. The free event is one of Canada’s largest outdoor movies series. Attendees can expect a lineup of Hollywood hits and family favourites projected on an inflatable movie screen that is four stories tall (40-foot).
Here is the movie lineup
- July 4 – Bring It On
- July 11 – The Super Mario Bros
- July 18 – 90’s Night: My Best Friend’s Wedding, 10 Things I Hate About You or The Parent Trap (vote online)
- July 25 – Jaws
- August 1 – The Wedding Singer
- August 8 – The Birdcage
- August 15 – Shrek
- August 22 – Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
When & Where: Every Tuesday at dusk, from July 4 to August 22 at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach.
Sunset Cinema at The Shipyards in North Vancouver – Wednesdays
The popular, Sunset Cinema returns to North Vancouver for another year. The Shipyards is the ultimate summer destination, not just for movies but also for other exciting activities. The renowned Shipyards Night Market is already in full swing, and come late June, the Polygon Gallery’s Deckchair Cinema will kick off as well.
Here is the movie lineup
- August 2nd: Jumanji (1995)
- August 9th: Mama Mia 2 – Here We Go Again
- August 16th: Encanto
- August 23rd: E.T.
When & Where: Every Wednesday at 9 pm from August 2-23 at the Shipyards
Summer Movie Night in Downtown Vancouver – Thursdays
After a successful run last year, the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association (DVBIA) has just announced that they are set to bring back the outdoor movie experience to the Art Gallery this summer. There will be a number of performances and activities as well as a movie.
Here is the movie lineup
- July 6 – Twilight
- July 13 – Bend it Like Beckham
- July 20 – Legally Blonde
- July 27 – The Lego Movie
- August 3 – Rocky Horror Picture Show (Pride celebration)
- August 10 – Top Gun: Maverick
- August 17 – Everything Everywhere All at Once
When & Where: Every Thursday from July 6 – August 17. The event starts at 5 pm and screenings start around 9 pm at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza)
Deckchair Cinema on Cates Deck at the Shipyards – Thursdays
In its second year, Deckchair Cinema returns, offering audiences a delightful summer of films, pre-show music and entertainment. Admission is free, however donations ($10 per guest is recommended)) are accepted and includes access to the Polygon Gallery’s exhibition Jeremy Shaw: Phase Shifting Index.
Here is the movie lineup
- June 29: Fantastic Planet, start time 9:30pm
- July 6: Interstella 5555, start time 9:30 pm
- July 13: What We Do In The Shadows, start time 9:15pm
- July 20: Whale Rider, start time 9:15pm Celebrating Squamish Amalgamation Day
- July 27: Big Trouble In Little China, start time 9:00pm
- August 3: Xanadu, start time 9:00pm Celebrating North Shore Pride Week
- August 10: Lovers Rock, start time 8:45pm
- August 17: Moonstruck, start time 8:45pm
- August 24: No Bears, start time 8:30pm
- August 31: Bullitt, start time 8:30pm
When & Where: Every Thursday from June 29 until August 31, 2023. The event starts around 7 pm, and screening starts around 9 pm at Cates Deck (The Shipyards) in front of The Polygon Gallery
Outdoor Movies in Burnaby – Fridays
Burnaby’s Summer Cinema returns as a part of their outdoor summer series. The majority of the movies will be taking place on Fridays at Civic Square by the Metrotown Library, with one additional event taking place on Saturday at Edmonds Park. Simply grab a chair, bring a blanket, and some movie snacks to enjoy the show.
Here is the movie lineup at Civic Square
- Friday, August 4 – The Wizard of Oz – wear a costume for free popcorn!
- Friday, August 11 – The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
- Friday, August 18 – Spies in Disguise
- Friday, August 25 – The Lost City
- Friday, September 1 – West Side Story (2022)
When & Where: Every Friday at 8:15 from August 4 to September 1 at Civic Square
PLUS movie night at Edmonds Park
- Saturday, August 26, 8:30 pm – Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Outdoor Movie Nights Langley – Fridays
Langley will be hosting their first outdoor movie nights this Summer. They event will take place on the first Friday of every month from the months of July, August, and September at Douglas Park.
Here is the movie lineup
- July 7th, 2023 – Top Gun Maverick ~9:30 pm
- August 4th, 2023 – The Super Mario Bros. Movie ~9:00 pm
- September 1st, 2023 – TBD ~8:00 pm
When & Where: First Friday of the month starting around sundown at Douglas Park