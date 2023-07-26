45 Fun + Free Things To Do In Metro Vancouver this August

Can you believe that Summer is already half over? It has been a beautiful season so far, and it’s going to get even more amazing with so many free and fun things to do in Metro Vancouver this August.

Whether you’re a local or visiting from out of town, this guide will provide you with a curated list of must-attend events in the city.

From outdoor festivals to music concerts, food fairs, and more there is so much to do. So pack your sunscreen, grab your shades, and get ready to enjoy the best of what your city has to offer this August

Things To Do In Vancouver This August

Grey Goose Vodka and Lawn Bowling (Aug 1-7)

Vancouverites can experience the taste of summer as if you were in the South of France at The Lawn Club presented by GREY GOOSE Vodka. This 5-day event offers a sun-soaked afternoon with a leisurely game of pétanque – lawn bowling with a French Twist. Guests can showcase their skills on the lanes, then relax in the Clubhouse with refreshing cocktails and chef-made crêpes, offering the perfect summertime experience in the city.

Each ticket includes access to the Lawn Club, one (1) GREY GOOSE® Vodka soda or spritz cocktail, a 45-minute round of pétanque, and up to two hours in the stylish and private Clubhouse after completing the game. The Clubhouse offers additional cocktails and a selection of chef-created savory and sweet French crêpes to enjoy.

When & Where: August 1-7 from 11am – 8 pm at the Concord Pacific 811 Carrall St, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets are $35 and can only be purchased in quantities for 2/4/6

Science World After Dark 19+ Event (Aug 3)

This exclusive event for “big kids” is a perfect fusion of entertainment, education, and pure fun where you can explore the exhibits at your own pace.

What makes this edition of Science World After Dark even more special is its celebration of Vancouver Pride. This event promises to be filled with drinks, food, a tuned-in DJ, and an incredible lineup of performers, including drag stars and science communicators.

When & Where: August 3 from 7-11pm at Science World, 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets are $48

Vegan Night Market (Aug 3 & 17)

The Vegan Night Market in Vancouver is a popular event that caters to the growing community of vegans and plant-based enthusiasts. Attendees can explore a wide array of delicious vegan foods, drinks, and products from various vendors, making it a must-visit destination for those seeking plant-based options.

When & Where: August 3&17 from 6-10 pm at 1489 East Hastings Street, Parking Lot of The Waldorf Hotel

Cost: Minimum donation of $4 or canned goods, pet food, clothing

Squamish Days Loggers Sports Festival (Aug 3-6)

The Squamish Days Loggers Sports Festival is an annual event that celebrates the rich history and culture of logging in Squamish, British Columbia. The festival features a series of exciting competitions and demonstrations, showcasing the skills of loggers and lumberjacks from the region. Visitors can witness thrilling events such as axe throwing, log rolling, and chainsaw carving, making it a fun-filled experience for all ages.

When & Where: August 3-6 at various times & locations each day

Cost: Prices range for each event

Free Night at the Art Gallery (Aug 4)

The Vancouver Art Gallery launched a new program in May, where entry is free on the first Friday of every month. Attendees can enter between 4 and 8 pm. They will be offering educational tours and other programming free of charge. It’s also worth mentioning that children and teens aged 18 and under can visit the art gallery for free at any time, thanks to a program launched last summer that runs for five years.

When & Where: July 4 from 4-8 pm at 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Cost: Free Admission

Mural Festival (Aug 4-13)

The Vancouver Mural Festival is an annual celebration of street art and public murals that brightens up the city’s neighborhoods. The 10 day long free festival will feature a number of concerts and live events that helps locals uncover Vancouver’s great outdoors and find a new favourite murals, artists, performers, communities, neighbors, and more.

When & Where: August 4-13 all over Mount Pleasant in Vancouver

Cost: Free admission to various events

White Rock Sea Festival + Fireworks (Aug 4-6)

Soak up the best of summer at this festival that brings live music, a traditional salmon barbecue and fireworks to White Rock’s waterfront over the BC Day long weekend.

It will feature fun for the whole family, with live entertainment, an outdoor movie night at Semiahmoo Park, the Westcoasters Car Show, a Pirates in the Park event and a Salmon BBQ.

When & Where: August 4, 5 & 6 from 11am – 4pm + Fireworks on Aug 6 at 10:15pm

Cost: Free admission

Powell Street Festival (Aug 5-6)

The 47th Annual Powell Street Festival is back this summer, and it’s going to be an unforgettable event! With over 35 performances across three stages, you’ll have the chance to witness unique art forms like the rare Daikagura ceremony and the mesmerizing juggling by Michiyo Kagami.

You can savor the flavors of community Japanese food and browse the unique handmade crafts marketplace. There will also be interactive zones and a children’s activity area to engage and entertain visitors of all ages. And don’t miss the chance to participate in the Festival Lottery for exciting prizes!

When & Where: August 5 – 6 from 11:30 am- 7:00 pm at Oppenheimer Park, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

Tsawwassen Sun Festival & Parade (Aug 5-6)

The Tsawwassen Sun Festival & Parade is an annual community event held in Tsawwassen, British Columbia, Canada. It brings together residents and visitors alike to celebrate the spirit of the region with a variety of activities and festivities. The highlight of the event is the vibrant parade that showcases local talent and the car show featuring an amazing collection of vehicles.

When & Where: August 5-6 at Winskill Park, Delta

Cost: Free admission

Pride Parade (Aug 6)

Get ready for a vibrant explosion of colors, music, and love as Vancouver hosts its annual Pride Parade this summer.

Organized by the Vancouver Pride Society, this event unites thousands of individuals from diverse backgrounds, supporting 2SLGBTQAI+ rights.

When & Where: August 6 from 12-3 pm, starting at Davie St. and Denman St. in Downtown Vancouver.

Cost: Free admission

Diner en Blanc (Aug 10)

Vancouver’s luminous Diner En Blanc will return to the city on August 10th for another fancy open air dining experience dressed in white from “head-to-toe”.

While the location has yet to be announced, organizers claim it will be one of the most stunning to date, with thousands expected to gather. There will be live music and art installations, as well as plenty of posh cheer.

When & Where: August 10 at a Secret Location

Cost: Tickets starts at $55/person and must be purchased in pairs

Chilliwack Corn Maze opens (Aug 10)

The maize maze is back and a-maizing as ever! Participants can choose the family-friendly short maze which takes approximately 15 minutes to complete, or a longer and even more challenging maze which takes 35 minutes.

When & Where: August 10-31 from 10am-7pm at the Greendale Acres, Chilliwack

Cost: General admission starts at $16

Abbotsford International Airshow (Aug 11-13)

Popular airshow returns this August, featuring legendary performers such as the Canadian Snowbirds, USAF Thunderbirds, and more. Attendees will also get a chance to be face to face with a wide array of aircrafts. There will also be food trucks and a craft beer tent.

When & Where: August 11 from 2-10 pm & August 12-13 from 9am – 5 pm at the Abbotsford International Airport

Cost: General Admission $15, Special packages ranges from $80-$250

Kitsfest (Aug 11-13)

Kitsfest is an exciting annual sports and fitness festival held in Kitsilano Beach, Vancouver, Canada. The event attracts athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and spectators from all over the city, creating a vibrant and energetic atmosphere. With a diverse range of activities, including beach volleyball, yoga sessions, and stand-up paddleboarding, Kitsfest offers a fun-filled weekend for people of all ages and fitness levels.

When & Where: August 11-13 from 9am to 8pm (Sunset) at Kitsilano Beach, Vancouver

Cost: Free to watch various competitions & activities

BC Dumpling Festival (Aug 12)

Get ready to savor the flavors of delectable dumplings as the BC Dumpling Festival makes its much-anticipated return for this summer.

After a successful first run in 2022, dumpling enthusiasts can once again indulge in this beloved culinary event that celebrates the artistry and diversity of dumplings.

When & Where: Aug 12 from 11am – 8pm at Coquitlam Town Centre Park, Coquitlam

Cost: Free Admission

Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival (Aug 12)

This is a popular annual music event held in Burnaby, as a celebration of blues, roots, and folk music. The festival draws in music enthusiasts of all ages to enjoy a diverse lineup of talented artists. Attendees can enjoy great music with the picturesque backdrop of Deer Lake Park.

When & Where: August 12 from 1-10pm at Deer Lake Park, Burnaby

Cost: Free Admission

Vancouver Black Block Party (Aug 12)

This is a vibrant and empowering community event celebrating Black culture and heritage. This inclusive gathering brings people together to honor the achievements and contributions of Black individuals while fostering unity and solidarity. With music, food, art, and various activities, the Black Block Party creates an uplifting atmosphere for all attendees to enjoy.

When & Where: August 12 from 1-9pm at the at the Vancouver Art Gallery, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

Red Truck Company Truck Stop Concert (Aug 12)

Red Truck is hosting its 7th annual summer concert series, featuring a diverse lineup of local and international performers. This three-show outdoor concert series brings together music, food, and beer in the heart of downtown Vancouver. Their last show of this Summer season will be taking place on Saturday August 12th.

When & Where: August 12 from 4-10pm at Red Truck Brewery 295 East 1st Avenue Vancouver

Cost: Tickets starts at $55

Ribfest Langley (Aug 18-20)

This popular event brings the local community together for a fun-filled weekend full of delicious barbecued ribs, live music, and family-friendly activities. More than 40,000 people are expected to attend this 3 day event. Attendees can expect live entertainment, great food, a huge KidZone and site-wide alcohol service.

When & Where: August 18-20 from 11am – 8 or 9 pm at McLeod Park, Langley

Cost: Free Admission but donations are encouraged

Coquitlam Kaleidoscope Arts Festival (Aug 18-19)

Enjoy arts and culture in Coquitlam with a free outdoor concert featuring two local BC indie rock bands, The Zolas and Current Swell, as they kick off the Kaleidoscope Arts Festival on Friday. There will also be food trucks to indulge at while enjoying the music.

Additionally, on Saturday, attendees can immerse in arts and creativity taking place at Blue Mountain Park, with hands-on activities, music, and cultural experiences.

When & Where: Aug 18 from 6-9:30 pm and Aug 19 from 12-4pm at Town Centre Park, Coquitlam

Cost: Free Admission

Steveston Dragon Boat Festival (Aug 19)

This is a thrilling annual event that is held in Steveston. It celebrates the tradition of dragon boat racing. The festival attracts teams from all over to compete in the scenic waters of Steveston’s harbour. With a lively atmosphere, cultural performances, and delicious food offerings, it promises a fantastic day of entertainment for participants and spectators alike.

When & Where: August 19 from 9am – 6 pm at Imperial Landing, Steveston, Richmond

Cost: Free admission

Meowfest (Aug 19)

Attention cat lovers, Vancouver’s biggest cat festival, Meowfest returns and it is expected to be a purr-fect use of your time!

This one-day extravaganza will be packed with activities for cat lovers of all ages. Including a performance stage, meet and greet, meow social & kitty corner.

When & Where: August 19 from 10am – 5 pm at Rocky Mountaineer Station, 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets starts at $28.35 for general admission

PNE Fair at Playland (Aug 19 – Sept 4)

Vancouver’s favourite summertime tradition is set to return, with an impressive line-up of attractions both old and new to keep you entertained.

From the SuperDogs to the Dueling Pianos, the PNE has something for everyone. You can check out their full entertainment lineup here or their concert lineup here.

When & Where: Aug 19- Sept 4: Weds/Thurs/Sun from 11am – 5pm and Fri-Sat from 11am – 11pm at PNE/Playland, Vancouver

Cost: General Admission is $33

Ambleside Music Festival (Aug 19- 20)

This vibrant and much-awaited musical extravaganza is held annually in Ambleside Park. The event showcases a diverse lineup of talented musicians and bands, drawing music enthusiasts from across the region to enjoy live performances against the picturesque backdrop of the park.

The year’s line-up includes: Weezer, Third Eye Blind, Bahamas, Saint Motel, Said the Whale, Bran Van 3000 and Wallice.

When & Where: August 19-20 from 3-10pm at the Ambleside Park, West Vancouver

Cost: 2 day passes start at $159

Karen’s Diner (Aug 19-20)

The infamous Karen’s Diner will be returning with their immersive, pop-up dining experience this August. If you missed the first time they came, you may want to check it out this time.

Karen’s Diner is a dining adventure like no other. Attendees can expect turbulent service, rude waiters but delicious 1950s classics including diner burgers, floats and cocktails.

When & Where: August 19-20 from 10am – 7 pm at Zawa Restaurant, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets are $55 per person and includes a burger, fries and drink

Battle of the Brews – Surrey (Aug 20)

This fun charity event promises attendees an afternoon filled with craft beer tastings and food trucks, accompanied by the tunes of 93.7 JR Country. Participants will have the opportunity to vote for their preferred beers, knowing that all event proceeds will contribute to supporting youth initiatives through the Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society.

When & Where: Saturday August 19 from 1-5pm at the Surrey City Hall Plaza

Cost: Tickets are $50

Richmond Maritime Festival (Aug 26-27)

Attend a fun nautical experience this summer and experience the Steveston waterfront turn into a massive shipyard. The Richmond Maritime Festival will return to the Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site this month. The festival will take place over 2-days and bring back to life the rich and nautical history of the shipyards.

When & Where: August 26-27 from 11am – 6pm Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site, 5180 Westwater Dr, Richmond

Cost: Free admission

Australian Cultural Festival (Aug 26)

The first-ever Australian Cultural Festival is coming to Metro Vancouver on August 26, 2023.

Visitors will have the opportunity to indulge in delicious Aussie food, enjoy live music, explore captivating art, and shop at the artisan market.

When & Where: August 26 from 11am – 5pm at the Festina Lente Estate Winery, Langley

Cost: Free admission, online reservation required

Monstercat (Aug 26)

The Monstercat Block Party will be taking place this August, for free. In addition to live music, fans will be able to enjoy food trucks, beer gardens, street artists, education panels, and a gaming zone. This year’s artists will include: Blanke, Nostalgix, Godlands, CHYL, Ace Aura, Punctual, Warner Case, Kelland, Yurie, Keepsix, and more.

When & Where: August 26 from 2-9pm on Railway Street in Vancouver

Cost: Free general admission

New West Hyack festival + Fireworks (Aug 26)

Bid farewell to summer with a bang at the New Westminster Quay this August. It will be a spectacular day featuring artisan market vendors, live entertainment, delicious food, and the highlight of the event: an extraordinary Fireworks display to close out the night.

When & Where: Aug 26 from 11 am – 9:30 pm

Cost: Free admission

Festival of India (Aug 27)

The Festival of India and Vancouver’s 50th annual Ratha-Yatra is a joyous occasion full of history and bliss. The festivities will start with a lively procession along False Creek’s walkway from Creekside to Stamps Landing. It then continues at Creekside Park, where you can enjoy a free 3-course meal, live entertainment, Kirtan, children’s fun zones, face painting, and more in the picturesque setting overlooking Downtown Vancouver’s beautiful waters and mountains.

When & Where: August 27 from 11am – dusk at False creek, Vancouver

Cost: Free Admission

Supermoon (Aug 30)

The clear warm summer nights are perfect for stargazing, so why not catch the Blue Sturgeon Supermoon peaking on Wednesday, August 30. This is the second full moon of the month (the first one being on August 1st), and will be the largest supermoon this year. If you’re keen to catch a glimpse, the peak time is 9:36 pm.

When & Where: August 30 at 9:36 anywhere with a clear sky

Cost: Free

Locarno Beach – Vegan Night Market (Aug 31)

Vegan foodies, you’ll want to mark your calendars as Vancouver is getting another vegan night market by Peaces.ca – and this time, it’s at the beach! Indulge in a wide range of delectable eats and drinks at the market, from boozy kombucha to plant-based tacos and desserts. The lively event also offers live music, giving you the perfect chance to dance, whether in your dancing shoes or flip-flops. Additionally, visitors can partake in activities like paddle boarding, yoga, and exciting giveaways for a day full of enjoyment.

When & Where: August 31st from 6-10pm at Locarno Beach, Vancouver

Cost: Minimum donation of $4 or canned goods, pet food, clothing

Aritzia Warehouse Sale (Aug 31 – Sept 5)

Get your shopping shoes on and ready to line up for one of the most anticipated clothing sales around town.

The annual Aritzia Warehouse Sale is coming back and promises to be the biggest one to date, spanning across 6 days. The event is known to draw massive crowds, with lineups often stretching up to 1km around the convention centre.

When & Where: August 31st – September 5 from various times between 7am-9pm at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, Vancouver, BC

Cost: Free admission

Ongoing Summer Markets:

Fridays on the Fronts in New West

The legendary block party is a beloved summertime tradition. It brings people together to enjoy food, live music and a variety of activities for all ages. Best part, the event is free for all to attend.

Each week there will be a different theme, featured live performer, and food truck/vendor line up. Spectators can grab a bite and spend the evening browsing the vendors and listening to live music while walking along the waterfront.

When & Where: August 11, 18, 25, from 5-9pm on Front Street Mews, New Westminster

Entry: Free admission

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is set to return this April with a Summer Wonderland theme, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 from 6-11:59 pm at 8351 River Road, Richmond

Entry: $8 or 5 passes for $25 with the Zoom pass

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market

After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market returned this summer. The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

When & Where: Every Friday From May 12 – Sept 25 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Entry: Free admission

Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks

The South Granville BIA is bringing back its popular summer food truck series for the third consecutive year. The event will be held every Friday until August 25.

This year, the TGIFood Trucks festival will feature rotating vendors in the afternoon, ensuring a different menu for lunch and dinner. The first shift will be from 12 to 3 pm, followed by the later shift from 4 to 7 pm.

When & Where: Every Friday from June 2 – August 25 on Granville Street between Fir Street and 10th Avenue

Entry: Free

Fort Langley Night Market – until Aug 25

The popular Fort Langley Night Market is set to make a return for another year of excitement and entertainment. This year’s edition promises to be bigger and better than ever before. There will be over 40 local vendors, delectable food trucks, refreshing craft beer, wine, cider, and cocktails, as well as captivating live music performances.

When & Where: Every Friday, July 7- August 25, from 5-10 pm at Pop Up Park, Mary Avenue & Glover Road, Langley Twp

Entry: Free admission

Farmer & Flea Markets

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Metro Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Farmers Market, Kitsilano Farmers Market, Artisan Farmers Markets in North Vancouver, West Vancouver & Burnaby, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Various days of the week throughout Metro Vancouver.

Entry: Cost varies, although most are free

Ongoing Summer Events

Free Outdoor Movies – Whole month long August

Free outdoor film screenings is one of Metro Vancouver’s favourite summer activities. And here’s the best part, entry is completely free of charge!

So, gather your blanket or lawn chair, grab some snacks, and get ready for a delightful evening filled with movie magic. Remember though, these are extremely popular events, so arrive early to secure a spot and make the most of the experience.

Here are the outdoor movies taking place in August. Check out our full guide for the event details.

Evo Summer Cinema at Stanley Park – Tuesdays, Aug 1, 8, 15, 22 at dusk at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach

Sunset Cinema at Queen Elizabeth Park – Wednesdays, Aug 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 at 9 pm at šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly the QET Plaza), just outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Sunset Cinema at The Shipyards in North Vancouver – Wednesdays, Aug 2, 9, 16, 23 at 9 pm at the Shipyards

Summer Movie Night in Downtown Vancouver – Thursday, Aug 3, 10, 17 with activities at 5 pm and screenings around 9 pm at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq

Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza)

Deckchair Cinema on Cates Deck at the Shipyards – Thursday, Aug 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 with activities at 7 pm, and screening around 9 pm at Cates Deck

(The Shipyards) in front of The Polygon Gallery

Outdoor Movies in Burnaby – Fridays, Aug 4, 11, 18, 25 + Sept 1 at Civic Square & Saturday, Aug 26 at 8:30 pm at Edmonds Park, Burnaby

Outdoor Movie Nights Langley – Fridays Aug 4 at 9:00 pm at Douglas Park, Langley

Stanley Park’s Theatre Under The Stars – Ends on Aug 26

This is a beloved annual tradition that brings the magic of musical theatre to the beautiful outdoor setting of Stanley Park’s Malkin Bowl. This year’s lineup will feature “The Prom” and “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.” Both shows run from July 6 to August 26 on alternate nights.

When & Where: July 6 – Aug 26 from 8-10 pm at the Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park, 610 Pipeline Rd, Vancouver

Cost: Ranges from $20-$55.

Bard on the Beach

The 34th Season of Bard on the Beach is back and will run until September 30. This year’s lineup includes: As You Like It (BMO Mainstage) Jun 8-Sept 30, Julius Caesar (Bmo Mainstage) Jun 15-Sept 24, Henry V (Howard Family Stage) Jun 28-Aug 13, and Goblin:Macbeth (Howard Family Stage) Aug 19-Sept 17.

When & Where: June 8 – September 30 at Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Ranges from $30 – $90.

Visit Burnaby’s Iconic 1920s Village

The Burnaby Village Museum, a beloved and free attraction that opened at the beginning of May. This year, they will be featuring a new exhibit “Truths Not Often Told: Being South Asian in Burnaby”. It delves into the varied experiences of Burnaby’s South Asian Canadian communities. Developed in close collaboration with the museum’s South Asian Advisory Committee, this exhibit sheds light on stories that are often untold.

When & Where: May 6 – September 4 at the Burnaby Village Museum, 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

Entry: Free admission

Waterparks

This summer turned out to be a hot one, and while we love soaking up the sun, sometimes you just have to cool off. Why not throw some fun into the act of cooling off by checking out the best water parks around BC? They’re only open for the Summer season and can be a full day of fun with some friends and family.

When & Where: for the Summer season all over BC

Cost: Prices varies from $29-$40

Explore 2 Free Exhibits at the Museum of Surrey

The Museum of Surrey currently has two new exciting exhibits: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns and Weaving Cultural Identities.

These exhibits will run from May until October and provide an immersive and captivating way to explore the world of textile arts and the connection of mythical creatures to communities around the globe.

When & Where: May 2 – Oct 1 from 9:30am – 5pm at the Museum of Surrey 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free admission