Attention cat lovers, Vancouver’s biggest cat festival, Meowfest returns and it is expected to be a purr-fect use of your time!

This one-day extravaganza will be packed with activities for cat lovers of all ages.

Meowfest Vancouver 2023

This paw-some cat-themed event will be taking place on Saturday, August 19 at the Rocky Mountaineer Station. This is the first time the event has been held in-person since 2018.

Please note though that for the safety of both guests and their beloved kitties, no pets are permitted to attend this festival.

What to expect:

Purrformance Stage

There will be a number of presentations and shows taking place throughout the day. Guests can learn more about feline health, tips and other informative information to best care for your furry friend.

Fashion-forward attendees can also strut their stuff on the catwalk in a feline fashion contest. Showcase your favorite cat-themed apparel and makeup, and the best-dressed contestant will win.

Meet and Greet

One of the highlights of the event is the opportunity to meet famous internet cats in person. Bodhi the adventure cat, Teddy the tabby, and Snapple, who was born with wobbly cat syndrome, will all be there for a free Meet and Greet session.

meow Social

Attendees can participate in a variety of events. This includes a scavenger hunt, painting a kitten mural, or even get a temporary cat-themed tattoo.

The event will also feature various themed photo opportunities, with larger-than-life cat cut-outs. Along with a marketplace with over 40 vendors, and food trucks.

World Breaking Record

Meowfest will also be aiming to break the record for the world’s biggest fur ball. Cat owners are encouraged to bring their pet’s fur balls to contribute to this record-breaking attempt. Afterward, all the collected fur will be donated to organizations supporting environmental and wildlife causes.

Adoptable Kitty Corner

For those without a furry friend, the Adoptable Kitty Corner, presented by Langley Animal Protection Society (L.A.P.S.), offers the chance to take home a new cat companion. And if you’re a cat lover looking for love, sign up for the “If I Fits, You Sits” speed dating rounds specifically designed for you!

Tickets

Tickets for general admission are broken into morning and afternoon sessions. The price is $28.35+ for attendees aged 13 and older, $10.50 for ages 7-12, and free for children under 6.

If you want a VIP experience, the $126 VIP Admission Pass grants you early and all-day entry, a tote bag filled with goodies for you and your cat, a drink ticket, and allows you to skip the line at the Adoptable Kitty Corner.

If you’re looking for a fun chance to meet like-minded cat enthusiast, make sure to grab your tickets fast as they’re expected to sell out.