Le Dîner en Blanc 2023
Vancouver’s luminous Diner En Blanc will return to the city on August 10th for another fancy open air dining experience dressed in white from “head-to-toe”.
While the location has yet to be announced, organizers claim it will be one of the most stunning to date, with thousands expected to gather. There will be live music and art installations, as well as plenty of posh cheer.
For years, the controversial event has transformed the city for one magical evening of splendour and wonder.
The annual event gathers Vancouverites in a specific location that is kept secret until the final moments before the occasion. The dress code, of course, is to wear white from head to toe.
Previous locations include Jack Poole Plaza, Devonian Harbour Park, Harbour Park, Jack Poole Plaza, and VanDusen Botanical Gardens among others.
What to expect
This is a formal event that invites guests to dine outdoors while dressed in all-white attire, creating a visually stunning and dramatic picture.
Each guest has a role to play at the event, as there are traditions and rules that must be followed.
- Dress code: Attire must be entirely white, from head to toe
- Table setup: Guest are required to bring their own white chairs and a table with a white tablecloth.
- Food: Guests are also required to pack a picnic basket with fine food and proper white dinnerware.
- There is a catered picnic basket option available to purchase online that can be picked up on site.
- Alcohol: In accordance with Vancouver’s alcohol regulations, guests are not permitted to bring their own alcoholic beverages.
- Wine or Champagne can be pre-ordered online. Day of wine sales will also be available while supplies last.
- Guests are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages.
- Clean up: To preserve the cleanliness of the venue, guests are required to depart with all their belongings, leftovers, and trash, ensuring that the location remains as pristine as when they arrived.
In order to register for the event, guests must determine what phase they belong to:
- Phase 1 is for members from the previous year
- Phase 2 is for new members who are referred by Phase I attendees
- Phase 3 is for people who want to add their names on the waiting list
