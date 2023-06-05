13 Beautiful Rooftop Patios in Vancouver to check out this Summer

It’s officially patio season an nothing beats sitting on a rooftop patio with friends, enjoying some food and drinks, while soaking up the atmosphere outside.

But why not kick it up a notch and enjoy the views from higher up on one of these rooftop patios in Vancouver?

Best Rooftop Patios in Vancouver

The Keg Yaletown

During the Summer months, this rooftop patio is the place to be. It’s located in the heart of Yaletown at 1011 Mainland Street. Dine on classics such as steak and seafood or sip their signature cocktails, including a cinnamon tequila or sugared apple mojito.

Darby’s Public House

This joint has got it all—craft beers on tap, trivia nights, karaoke and yes, a rooftop patio. The bar & grill serves up delicious salads, burgers, share plates, sandwiches, pasta and much more. For dessert, indulge in their signature sticky toffee pudding. Check them out at 2001 MacDonald Street.

Social YVR

They have a beautiful patio space AND a rooftop patio to choose from. They also have music and special drinks in the Summer time. So be sure to check this out if you haven’t already. Go for a drink at 1812 Commercial Dr, Vancouver

1931 Gallery Bistro

Located within the Vancouver Art Gallery, the 1931 Gallery Bistro is a culinary haven for art enthusiasts and museum-goers alike. They offer great eats and have a beautiful patio space overlooking the city.

Reflections

The garden terrace is part of the popular Rosewood Hotel Georgia, nestled right in the vibrant downtown core. The chic rooftop patio is centered around a fire pit. They offer a variety of cocktails and Spanish-inspired plates. Visit them at 801 West Georgia Street.

Joe Fortes

The seafood and chop house has a magical rooftop patio filled with lush greenery. The ambience is hard to beat and their food is sure to impress. The menu features fresh oysters, clams, pasta, and steak. Give them a try at 777 Thurlow Street.

Lift Bar & Grill

You can enjoy Dungeness crab cakes or a pacific albacore tuna loin while contemplating a breathtaking view of the ocean. Their newly renovated rooftop patio features plush lounge seating, two fire pits and warm, ambient lighting. It is located at 333 Menchions Mews.

The Roof at Black + Blue

Part of Glowbal Restaurant Group, this place is a must try. Enjoy prime meats, skewered fish, seafood and chicken cooked over wood coals. They also have a variety of dishes for dessert including a mascarpone cheesecake and espresso crème brulee. Their impressive rooftop patio is just the icing on the cake. It’s located on the 3rd floor, at 1032 Alberni Street.

The Boathouse

The Boathouse, a beloved establishment in Vancouver, is renowned for its expertise in serving fresh seafood, top-quality steaks, and breathtaking views. Although their location at English Bay closed, they still have locations in Kitsilano, New West, and White Rock.

Cactus Club Café – Coal Harbour

Located at 1085 Canada Place Way. Although it’s technically not a rooftop, this location is famous for its spectacular wrap around view of the North Shore Mountains and Stanley Park. This Cactus Club offers panoramic views that will enhance your dining experience.

D/6 Bar & Lounge

Located in Parq Vancouver, this Vancouver bar & lounge is a trendy and sophisticated venue located in the heart of the city. It is known for its stylish ambiance, innovative cocktails, and vibrant social scene. They offer a selection of handcrafted cocktails, extensive wine list, and delectable small plates.

Vij’s Restaurant

Vij’s Restaurant is a renowned culinary gem located in Vancouver, known for its innovative and flavorful Indian cuisine. Led by the visionary chef Vikram Vij, the restaurant offers a unique dining experience with its fusion of traditional Indian flavors and contemporary twists. You can try them out at 3106 Cambie Street in Vancouver.

Eat Bar & Patio Haraheri

Situated in the former Guu Garden, this bustling izakaya establishment now boasts the incredible rooftop patio space that comes with it. This hidden gem offers a serene oasis where patrons can indulge in delightful Japanese cuisine, sip on refreshing cocktails, and savor the finest sake selections available. You can visit at 888 Nelson Street on the upper floor.