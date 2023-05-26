25 Best Patios to Check Out in Metro Vancouver This Summer

Get ready to elevate your patio experience as we uncover some of the best patios in Metro Vancouver to unwind, socialize, and create lasting memories in the breathtaking surroundings of beautiful Vancouver.
So call up some friends, and enjoy a beautiful afternoon in the sun, enjoying refreshing beverages, and delectable foods on a picturesque patio.
*This is an ongoing list and will be expanded*
Patios In Metro Vancouver To Dine At
The Galley Patio & Grill
This is one of the best patio views in the city. Located at the Jericho Sailing Centre right on the beach. This restaurant serves fresh and tasty meals. Note though that this patio is only open during the summer season until September (weather permitting).
Where: Second Floor, Jericho Sailing Centre, 1300 Discovery St, Vancouver
The Parallel 49 Brewing Company
This seasonal massive beer garden for the summer season. This large outdoor space features a 120-seat patio, along with its full selection of beers, they also have a full kitchen and amazing views.
Where: 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver
LOCAL Public Eatery – Gastown / Kitsilano
They have one of the largest patios in Gastown, with heaters for the colder evenings. And they have a beautiful location at Kitsilano as well. The food here is also delicious, with a variety of food and cocktails.
Where: 3 Alexander St, Vancouver
Six Acres
This is a great restaurant pub with a awesome patio which is also dog-friendly. It is the perfect spot to hang out with friends on a sunny day. And it has beautiful views of Gastown
Where: 203 Carrall St, Vancouver
Beach Ave Bar & Grill
Pub grub with a view anyone? This spot is literally right on the False Creek seawall.
Where: 1012 Beach Avenue, Vancouver
Dachi Vancouver
This charming neighborhood restaurant that showcases a menu of thoughtfully crafted dishes inspired by local and seasonal ingredients.
Where: 2297 E Hastings St, Vancouver
Tap & Barrel
With multiple locations across Vancouver, this chain is known for its lively atmosphere and extensive selection of craft beers. Their Olympic Village, Vancouver Convention Centre, North Vancouver Shipyards and Surrey locations especially have beautiful patio spaces to dine in.
Where: Vancouver, North Vancouver & Surrey
Trattoria
Grab a seat at one of their location’s patios to take in the fresh air while digging into a delicious Italian meal.
Where: Kitsilano, Park Royal and Burnaby
The Flying Pig
Book a table at one of their patios and try some of their best dishes. We recommend the Mount Lehman roasted half chicken and wild mushroom pappardelle.
Where: Olympic Village and Yaletown, Vancouver
Ophelia
Pull up a chair and dig into this spot’s must-try Mexican-inspired eats and sips.
Where: 165 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Harold’s Kitchen & Bar
Enjoy some sips and bites while dining on their quaint courtyard patio surrounded by lush greenery.
Where: 7551 Westminster Hwy, Richmond
Lakeside Grill Patio At Mayfair Lakes
This local hub has a relaxing atmosphere great for having an evening catching up with friends, while dining on fresh West Coast cuisines.
Where: 5460 Number 7 Rd, Richmond
Kove Kitchen
Head to Steveston Village for a bite at this must-try eatery with outdoor seating and harbour views.
Where: 3900 Bayview Street, Richmond
Fox & Fiddle
Check out this pub that is equipped with an expansive heated patio and TV’s to keep you entertained (along with your social bubble of course).
Where: 19530 Langley Bypass, Surrey
Cardero’s
Enjoy a variety of seafood, burgers and classic comfort food dishes while soaking up one of the best views the city has to offer.
Where: 1583 Coal Harbour Quay, Vancouver
The Sandbar
Head over to Granville Island to enjoy a seafood-focused meal with stunning views of the city.
Where: 102-1535 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Brix and Mortar
This sophisticated restaurant is located in a historic Yaletown heritage building. It offers a refined culinary experience with a focus on modern European cuisine. The decor is also extremely unique, with exposed brick walls and open air in the middle of the building.
Where: 1137 Hamilton St, Vancouver
Seasons In The Park
This popular eatery serving elevated Pacific Northwest dishes has one of the most scenic patios Vancouver has to offer.
Where: 4600 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Glowbal Restaurant
Order up some cocktails and elevated bites while enjoying this Instagram-worthy patio. Glowbal has one of the fanciest patio in Vancouver, and is often changing depending on the theme for the season.
Where: 590 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
The Roof at Black and Blue
Speaking of Instagram-worthy patios, The Roof at Black + Blue has recently undergone a makeover to become a magical secret garden, just in time for spring.
Where: 1032 Alberni Street, Vancouver
PIER 7 Restaurant + Bar
This local gem is located on the picturesque waterfront of North Vancouver. With its prime location at the foot of Lonsdale Avenue, this charming eatery offers diners breathtaking views of the Vancouver skyline and the bustling activity of the nearby harbor.
Address: 25 Wallace Mews, North Vancouver
Italian Kitchen
It’s not quite Italy but it’s pretty close! This beautiful little patio will make you feel like you’re in Rome (the authentic Italian food helps too).
Where: 860 Burrard Street, Vancouver
The Victor Restaurant
Step up your patio game at this one-of-a-kind gem overlooking BC Place.
Where: 39 Smithe St, Vancouver
Blue Canoe Waterfront Restaurant
Grab your beverage of choice, take a seat on the patio and enjoy the scenic views.
Where: #140-3866 Bayview Street, Richmond
Atlas Steak + Fish
Enjoy fresh seafood while soaking up all the ambience at this beautiful patio.
Where: 20393 Fraser Hwy, Langley City
Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio
Ancora Restaurant offers a remarkable dining experience that seamlessly combines Peruvian and Japanese flavors with contemporary flavours.
Where: Ancora Ambleside 1351 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver & Ancora False Creek1600 Howe Street, Vancouver
