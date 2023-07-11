White Rock Sea Festival And Semiahmoo Days + Fireworks
Soak up the best of summer at this festival that brings live music, a traditional salmon barbecue and fireworks to White Rock’s waterfront over the BC Day long weekend.
The White Rock Sea Festival is free to attend, and takes place Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 5.
It will feature fun for the whole family, with live entertainment, an outdoor movie night at Semiahmoo Park, the Westcoasters Car Show, a Pirates in the Park event and a Salmon BBQ.
Along with the festivities, visitors can browse the many vendors at the marketplace along the White Rock Promenade while listening to music from the Memorial Park Stage.
But the biggest attraction of the weekend is definitely the dazzling fireworks display that will light up the sky on Saturday, August 5 at 10:15 p.m.
Event Schedule
Friday, August 4, 2023
- Start the August long weekend with an outdoor movie in Semiahmoo Park.
Movie details to be announced.
Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Environmental Zone: Learn about our natural habitat in the Semiahmoo Bay.
- Located at East Beach from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Kids activities throughout the day at Semiahmoo Park
- Salmon BBQ at Semiahmoo Park
- Vendor Marketplace along the White Rock Promenade
- Memorial Park Stage comes alive with music from Dr. Strangelove
- Fireworks light up the skies at 10:15 p.m.
Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Environmental Zone: Learn about our natural habitat in the Semiahmoo Bay.
- Located at East Beach from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Kids activities throughout the day at Semiahmoo Park
- Salmon BBQ at Semiahmoo Park
- The traditional Waiters Race
- Vendor Marketplace along the White Rock Promenade
- Listen to music thru the eras at the Memorial Park Stage featuring Ladies Sing the Blues
- Car Show in Semiahmoo Park Parking Lot
- More details to be announced