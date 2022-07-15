5 Free Waterfront Festivals + Summer Night Markets Across Metro Vancouver

Get out and about this summer by exploring one of these bustling waterfront festivals in Metro Vancouver.

There’s something for everyone, whether you want to listen to live music, indulge in tasty eats or shop some of the best local vendors.

And the best part of these festivals is they’re on (or close to) the waterfront, and free (or super cheap).

Waterfront Festivals in Metro Vancouver

Fridays On Front, New Westminster

This legendary block party is a beloved summertime tradition that brings people together to enjoy food, live music and a variety of activities for all ages. Located on the peaceful yet cinematic Front Street, the event takes place every Friday this summer.

Spectators can grab a bite from vendors like Donuteria and Gastronomia, and spend the evening browsing the vendors and listening to live music while walking along the waterfront.

When: Every Friday evening from 5 to 9 p.m. for three consecutive weeks from July 8 to July 22 and then for another three consecutive weeks between Aug. 5 to Aug. 19 on the 600-block of Front Street

Cost: Admission is free

Shipyards Live, North Vancouver

This 17-week series will feature live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, and a beer garden every Friday until September.

Live music will be played throughout the day and will bound to get your feet moving. There will be a variety of styles and genres, including R&B, Soul, Funk, Country, Pop, Jazz, as well as Brazilian Samba.

Many food trucks will also be on-site throughout the day. Expect favourites like Rosie’s BBQ and Smokehouse, Mom’s Grilled Cheese, Cannoli King, Cazba Express and Reel Mac & Cheese.

When: Every Friday through Sept. 2 in the Shipyards District

Cost: Admission is free

Concerts At The Pier, White Rock

This epic summer series hosts musical evenings through Aug. 25 at both East Beach and West Beach, as well as Five Corners in White Rock.

The iconic free outdoor concert series will feature national touring acts, beloved local artists, and great tribute bands. Guests are encouraged to arrive an hour early to secure seating. Personal lawn chairs are also welcome.

Here’s the headliners:

July 14 – Five Corners: Arrivals (Tribute to ABBA) & Dreams (Tribute to Fleetwood Mac)

July 21 – West Beach – Memorial Park: Wide Mouth Mason

August 18 – Five Corners: Barracuda (Tribute to Heart)

August 25 – East Beach – Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza Parking Lot: Kadooh

When: July 14, July 21, Aug. 18 and Aug. 25 at Five Corners, West Beach and East Beach

Cost: Admission is free

Night Market, Fort Langley

Fort Langley is also hosting a night market every Friday throughout the summer and you have to check it out whether you live in the area or not.

Discover the region’s best vendors, as well as a variety of bites and sips from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. up until the first week of October.

When: Every Friday night until the first week of October in Fort Langley

Cost: Admission is free

Night Market, Richmond

The Richmond Night Market is open on weekends through until Oct. 10. This year will mark the night market’s longest season as they make up for lost time during the pandemic.

The theme for 2022 is all about magic and rainbows, as organizers aim to provide an authentic Shanghai experience.

Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

When: Every weekend until Oct. 10 at 8351 River Road

Cost: $7



