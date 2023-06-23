For more than three decades, Symphony in the Park has captivated audiences during the summer.

The iconic Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will once again be hosting their annual outdoor concert in Burnaby this summer, and it’s completely free to attend.

Symphony in the Park

This delightful outdoor concert, presented free of charge, showcases the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra as they perform extraordinary symphonic pieces, all within the enchanting backdrop of Burnaby’s Deer Lake Park.

This year, the event will be taking place on Saturday, July 15, from 7:30 – 9:30pm at Deer Lake Park in Burnaby.

In this year’s Symphony in the Park performance, attendees will be able to listen to a variety of beautiful pieces.

Like immersing in the world of a British spy with Monty Norman’s iconic James Bond Theme, venturing through a distant galaxy with John Williams’ Suite for Orchestra: III. Imperial March, or experiencing the enchantment of a young wizard through Williams’ Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone I. Hedwig’s Theme, the evening promises to transport listeners.

What to know before you go

Attendees will need to bring their own blanket, chair, snack, and arrive early to get a good spot for the show.

There will be family fun activities before the concert and food trucks available on site.

Note that although there are free parking on site, there are limited spots. So it is advisable to consider alternative transportation options.