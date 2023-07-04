Port Moody Rotary Ribfest
Port Moody Ribfest is a popular annual event that brings the local community together for a fun-filled weekend. Attendees can expect delicious barbecued ribs, live music, and family-friendly activities.
Organized by the Rotary Club of Port Moody, this free festival first started in 2014 and has since become the city’s biggest community gathering.
Port Moody Ribfest 2023
This beloved annual event usually draws upwards of 50,000 from all over Metro Vancouver. This year, Ribfest will be taking place Friday July 21 to Sunday 23, from 11am – 9pm at Rocky Point Park in Port Moody.
Admission to the event is by donation, and the money collected is used towards funding community projects in and around Port Moody.
At the festival, attendees can expect to enjoy mouthwatering barbecued food along with refreshing drinks.
It is also nice to note that instead of a beer garden, the event has an alcohol license that allows guests to enjoy your beverage throughout the event site.
Ribfest is not just about food though —it’s a celebration of community. Throughout the three-day event, there will be live music performed by local musicians, covering different styles of music.
Families can also have a great time in the Family Zone. There will be entertaining activities for children of all ages, such as face painting and interactive games.
