604 Now
,

Port Moody Rotary Ribfest

port moody ribfest

Port Moody Ribfest is a popular annual event that brings the local community together for a fun-filled weekend. Attendees can expect delicious barbecued ribs, live music, and family-friendly activities.

Organized by the Rotary Club of Port Moody, this free festival first started in 2014 and has since become the city’s biggest community gathering.

RELATED: Coquitlam Is Hosting BC’s Biggest Caribbean Celebration

Port Moody Ribfest 2023

This beloved annual event usually draws upwards of 50,000 from all over Metro Vancouver. This year, Ribfest will be taking place Friday July 21 to Sunday 23, from 11am – 9pm at Rocky Point Park in Port Moody.

Admission to the event is by donation, and the money collected is used towards funding community projects in and around Port Moody.

At the festival, attendees can expect to enjoy mouthwatering barbecued food along with refreshing drinks.

It is also nice to note that instead of a beer garden, the event has an alcohol license that allows guests to enjoy your beverage throughout the event site.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Port Moody Ribfest (@pomoribfest)

Ribfest is not just about food though —it’s a celebration of community. Throughout the three-day event, there will be live music performed by local musicians, covering different styles of music.

Families can also have a great time in the Family Zone. There will be entertaining activities for children of all ages, such as face painting and interactive games.

Port Moody Ribfest
Photo: Port Moody Rotary Ribfest

You Might Also Like

things to do vancouver

43 Fun + Free Things To Do In Metro Vancouver this July
tri-cities playgrounds

Map Of The Coolest Playgrounds In The Tri-Cities Worth Checking Out

 

Back To Calendar

Location

Rocky Point Park

2805 Esplanade Ave
Port Moody, BC V3H 3R5 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    July 21

  • Time

    11:00 am - 9:00 pm

  • Tickets

    by donation

More Info