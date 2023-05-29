Vancouver, known for its vibrant arts and culture scene, is eagerly anticipating the return of Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) this summer.

This a beloved annual tradition that brings the magic of musical theatre to the beautiful outdoor setting of Stanley Park’s Malkin Bowl.

RELATED: North Vancouver FREE Outdoor Movies this Summer

Theatre Under the Stars Vancouver 2023

For over 80 years, TUTS has been entertaining Vancouverites and visitors alike with its exceptional productions. Each summer, the company showcases a series of musicals performed under the stars, allowing theatergoers to enjoy the spectacle while surrounded by the natural beauty of Stanley Park.

This year’s lineup will feature “The Prom” and “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.” Both shows run from July 6 to August 26 on alternate nights.

Early Bird tickets are on sale until June 20th. With prices ranging from $20-$55.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theatre Under the Stars (@tutsvancouver)

One of the unique aspects of TUTS is the open-air venue at Malkin Bowl. Surrounded by towering trees and with the starry sky as a backdrop, the theater creates an enchanting ambiance that adds an extra layer of magic to each performance.

In addition to the two main productions, TUTS also offers a variety of pre-show activities and amenities to enhance the theater experience. Picnic packages allow theatergoers to savor a delicious meal while enjoying the lush surroundings of Stanley Park.

The Prom

This play is about four struggling Broadway performers find themselves in dire need of a reputation makeover. Their path crosses with Emma, a teenager from a small town whose plans to attend prom with her girlfriend are shattered when the event gets canceled.

Seizing the opportunity to champion a cause and boost their own image, the exuberant quartet masquerades as social activists. However, their well-intentioned plot takes an unexpected turn, leading them on a journey of self-discovery where they realize that, deep down, everyone is yearning for a sense of belonging.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Taking place in a quaint English village, the story revolves around Matilda, an exceptionally intelligent young girl brimming with imagination and a deep love for books. Unfortunately, her self-centered parents and a tyrannical headmistress fail to appreciate her remarkable qualities, dismissing her as nothing more than a bothersome troublemaker.

Fortunately, Matilda finds solace in the form of her compassionate teacher, Ms. Honey, who recognizes her potential and offers unwavering support. Harnessing the power of her vivid storytelling skills and a touch of enchantment, Matilda embarks on a journey to assert her right to express herself, even if it means being a little mischievous.

The theatre can get cold at night, so be sure to bring some blankets to wrap up in as you enjoy a delightful show under the stars this summer.