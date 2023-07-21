Farewell to Summer Firework Festival
Get ready for an evening filled with breathtaking lights and colors as the Hyack Fireworks Festival returns to New Westminster this Summer.
This highly anticipated annual event draws visitors from all around to witness a dazzling display of pyrotechnics and festivities.
Firework Festival 2023
Hyack Festival’s “Farewell to Summer Fireworks Festival 2023” is an event not just about the fireworks, but about the celebration of community spirit and togetherness.
This year’s event will be held from 11am – 9:30pm on Saturday August 26. Before the main event, attendees can enjoy live music, food trucks, and entertainment, creating a delightful atmosphere for all ages.
The market will run from 11am – 5pm and the live stage will have performances from 1-9pm. The event will then end with the firework show at around 9pm.
As the sun sets over the city, the skies will come alive with an array of brilliant fireworks in vibrant hues of red, blue, green, and gold.
Families, friends, and couples will gather at prime viewing spots along the Fraser River, where the reflections on the water’s surface add an extra touch of magic to the spectacle.
