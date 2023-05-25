Vancouver’s Popular Mountain Top Coaster is Reopening for the Summer

Adventure seekers of all ages can once again enjoy the ultimate rollercoaster ride at Cypress Mountain this Summer.

At 1.7 kilometres, the Eagle Coaster has been dubbed the longest mountain coaster in Canada. The thrilling ride features a 279 metre vertical drop (or about 900 feet).

Cypress Mountain Eagle Coaster Reopening Dates 2023

The Eagle Coaster made its debut in 2021, and have quickly become a local favourite. Located at Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver, the mountain top coaster takes off from the top of Black Mountain, and travel down the scenic track filled with forested vistas and exhilarating bends.

As they go through the course, riders can control their own speed by using the brake. It can reach speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour.

This year, the coaster will be opening on June 16th, and will usually remain open until Labour Day Weekend.

This mountain top coaster is suitable for all ages and physical abilities. Even young children can enjoy the ride while sitting on the lap of an adult.

Riders must wear a seatbelt and keep a distance of 50 metres between other carts.

If you are going, please be aware that larger bags and backpacks are not allowed on the ride. So be sure to leave it in your car or with a friend while you ride. There are also open storages at the base of the lift for any loose items you feel comfortable leaving behind during your ride.

Ticket sales are still to be announced, in previous years, one ride for $32 or two rides for $55 (Single riders must be 8+). Price includes ticket for ride up chairlift