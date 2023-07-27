Richmond’s Sunflower Festival
Richmond’s Sunflower Festival is a popular annual celebration of one of nature’s most vibrant flower.
Located in the picturesque city of Richmond, the event offers a mesmerizing experience as visitors meander through over 20 acres of sunflowers in full bloom.
RELATED: Abbotsford’s Lakeland Flowers Sunflower Festival
Richmond’s Sunflower Festival 2023
The festival boasts a diverse array of sunflower varieties, making it a paradise for nature enthusiasts and photographers alike. Visitors can expect to see over 90 different varieties of sunflowers, dahlias, gladiolas and wildflowers across an impressive open field.
This year, the fields will be open on August 5. Running daily from 1 pm to 8 pm on weekdays, and from 10 am to 8 pm on weekends.
Tickets go on sale on July 28th at 8 am. They can be purchased online or in person.
View this post on Instagram
In addition to the sunflower spectacle, the Sunflower Festival offers a range of engaging activities and attractions for visitors of all ages. This includes:
- Wagon rides to the flower fields
- Beautiful photo props
- lemonade and mini doughnut
- Busy Bees pollinating the flowers
- Dahlias that keep blooming into fall
- A train that runs Sat/Sun
- Live music everyday
It’s good to also note that pets are allowed on leash. Drones however cannot be used on or over the property.
The event is set to take place until the end of the month. Dates may be extended depending on the blooming conditions.
View this post on Instagram