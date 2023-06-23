Metro Vancouver’s Best Dates On Water To Try This Summer

The sun is out, summer is here, and it is time to go exploring with your bae.

Make the most out of the warm weather while it lasts, and surprise your other half with these exciting water activities for your next date night out.

Dates On Water In BC

Water Park at Harrison Hot Springs

Feel like a kid again by spending a couple hours at this giant inflatable water park right in the village of Harrison Hot Springs. The floating water park is situated right on Harrison Lake and is filled with a variety of water slides and platforms that are perfect for catapulting yourself off into the water. Rates start at $40 per person for a two-hour time slot at the water park. But once you get there, you may never want to leave.

Paddle Boarding Downtown at Sunset & by Moonlight

Check out Vancouver Water Adventures for all types of water rentals. From stand-up paddle-boarding (SUP) to boat tour, they offer a number of experiences on the waters of False Creek and English Bay, including an unforgettable glow in the dark paddle board experience. Kayaking and seadoos are also available.

There are also awesome experiences offered by the popular Jericho Beach Kayak, like their new paddle under the stars moonlit kayak tour that is only offered on limited days. Nothing is more romantic than enjoying the waves under the open sky. Price range from $70-$90 per person.

Water Bikes out of Vanier Park

It’s just like riding a bike… only on water. Take part in this fun activity for a must-try date idea this summer. You can rent them out from BC Water Bikes at Vanier Park and then hit the waters of English Bay. The water bikes are $39 per person for a one hour rental. Riding on one of these will get you some exercise and a unique perspective of the city.

Water slides at Big Splash

Who says adults can’t enjoy water slides? Head to Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen for a fun day soaking up the sun and making a splash. There’s a variety of fun water slides including a new and improved Boomerango, which has a six story drop. Besides water slides, there’s also lots of food and drink offerings available on-site. You can even rent out your own private cabana. General admission costs $39 per person for an all-day pass.

Hot Tub Boat in Victoria

This newly-opened attraction in Victoria combines two classic summer pastimes—hot tubs and boats. Go for a 1.5 hour ride near the Upper Harbour and Gorge Waterway while immersed in a hot tub. Each boat can accommodate up to six people and it comes with a Bluetooth speaker to blast some tunes for your own private party on the water. It’s perfect for a double date. If you’re not in Victoria or don’t have plans to go any time soon—fear not. Hot Tub Boat is also in the works for Vancouver and Kelowna. Prices range from $70-$100 per passenger.

Kayaking in Deep Cove

For a picturesque place to go kayaking, look no further than Deep Cove on the North Shore. Bring your own or rent one from Deep Cove Kayak. It costs $49 for two hours on a single kayak or $79 for the same amount of time on a double. Or get a single for a full-day for $115 or a double for $145. After paddling through the beautiful waters, make sure to treat yourself to a snack courtesy of the nearby Honey Doughnuts & Goodies.

BBQ Boat in False Creek

Bring the party to you with a boat that is equipped with a BBQ. Cruise out of Granville Island and tour around the scenic False Creek in one of Joe’s BBQ Boat vessels. You can rent one of the boats for 2.5 hours for $249. No boating license is required and it can fit a maximum of eight people per boat. Of course, you’ll have to bring all the fixins’ you need for grilling on the water. This just might be the definition of summer goals and the best double date idea ever.

