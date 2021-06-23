The Best Waterparks In BC To Cool Off In This Summer

This summer is supposed to be astronomically hot, and while we love soaking up the sun, sometimes you just have to cool off.

Why not throw some fun into the act of cooling off by checking out the best waterparks around BC?

We’ve compiled a list of all the best places to go, so you can knock them off your list one by one this summer.

Best Waterparks In BC

Cultus Lake Waterpark

The biggest waterpark in BC, Cultus Lake waterpark has over 18 waterslides. What’s more, they also have five gigantic hot tubs, a lazy river, five food outlets, and more.

Located at 4150 Columbia Valley Highway in Chilliwack, they’re open rain or shine, 9AM to 7:30PM. General admission is $38.00

Wibit Kelowna

Looking for a change of pace? Instead of sliding around everywhere, Wibit waterparks offers people the chance to challenge their friends on a giant inflatable course in the middle of the water.

You can slide around, run, crawl, attempt the monkey bars, and so much more. They currently have four locations in British Columbia: Kelowna, Peachland, Penticton, and Osoyoos.

Located at 1600 Abbott Street in Kelowna, they’re open daily from 10AM to 8PM.General admission is $28.00.

Salmon Arm Waterslides

With seven waterslides, two hot tubs and a toddler pool with a fountain, Salmon Arm waterslides has an abundance of fun.

Furthermore, they have the lowest rates in the Southern Interior! General Admission is only $26.50, with reduced rates for children and seniors. A variety of season passes is also available.

Located at 1155 Lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm, they open for the summer season June 26th. They will be open daily from 11AM to 6PM.

Bridal Falls Waterpark

Known as the Lower Mainland’s most accessible waterslides, Bridal Fall waterparks boasts four advanced slides, two intermediate slides, and one tube slide.

It is also the only waterpark that has no stairs because it’s on a natural sloping hill, making it easy on the knees.

Located at 53790 Popkum Road in Rosedale, they open for the summer season June 25th.They will be open daily from10AM to 6PM daily, weather permitting. General admission is $29.00.

Tsawwassen Waterpark

Previously known as Splashdown waterpark, it was rebranded as Big Splash Water Slide Park. It holds 13 different water slides, including a variety of body and tube slides, and kid-friendly zones.

Big Splash Water Slide Park is also opening a new attraction this year called the Boomerang, which is going to be Western Canada’s largest waterslide. The park also got upgraded to include an adult-only hot tub, a Vegas style cabana, and a VIP private viewing deck.

A 30 minute drive from Vancouver, it is located at 4775 Nulelum Way. They open for the summer season on July 1st, from 11AM to 6PM. General admission is $35.00.

Atlantis Waterslides

Located 5KM north of Vernon, Atlantis Waterslides is a family-friendly park that holds multiple slides. What’s more, it also has a hot tub that has an incredible view of Lake Okanagan.

Additionally, the park also has VIP cabanas, an ice cream parlour, and heated water on all the slides.

Located at 7921 Greenhow Road in Vernon, they open for the summer season on July 1st from 10AM to 6PM. General admission is $30.00.

Harrison Lake Waterpark

Imagine travelling on a little boat to go to a floating water park in the middle of a pristine lake. The Harrison Lake inflatable waterpark is a challenging obstacle course that mimicks a ‘Wipeout-style’ course you would see on the TV show.

The crowd favourite is the blob (inflatable pillow) where guest can jump on and bounce off into the water.

Located on the water in front of the Harrison Hot Springs Resort & Spa, they open for the summer season on June 26th from 11AM to 6PM. General admission is $33.33.

With so many places to choose from, you can arrange your summer trips to try and hit them all.

