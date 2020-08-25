Explore BC’s Gorge Waterway In A Floating Hot Tub This Summer

There’s no better way to spend a summer evening than by being on a boat or in a hot tub. But now you can combine both activities while taking in the sights of Victoria.
Hot Tub Boat Victoria is exactly how it sounds—a boat that is also a hot tub. AKA a dream come true and you can float in one while exploring the beautiful Upper Harbour and Gorge Waterway.
They fit up to six people so pick those within your social bubble for a fun summer night out you won’t soon forget.
You don’t need a boat license and they even come with speakers so you can have your own personal party on the water.
Bookings can be made for a 1.5 hour private rental online or over the phone and they require at least three hours notice. To adhere to safety guidelines outlined by the province, each boat is thoroughly disinfected after each use.
While it’s the first location in B.C., there are also plans to bring Hot Tub Boat to both Vancouver and Kelowna.
Hot Tub Boat
Where: 450 Swift Street, Victoria
Cost: $65 per passenger
For more things to do and see in the province, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.
