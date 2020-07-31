Retro Places To Stay in BC That Will Take You Back In Time

This is the summer of staycations but luckily for us—BC has an abundance of unique accommodations to explore.

These are just a few spots that offer a more retro experience that will make you feel like you’ve been transported back in time.

Hotel Zed – Victoria, Kelowna & Tofino



Book a stay at this eclectic hotel that is about all things from the ’70s. All rooms are equipped with comic books, vinyl listening stations, typewriters, board games and rotary dial phones. You will never get bored here—especially with their ping pong tables and mini disco lounge. They have locations in Victoria, Kelowna and just opened another in Tofino.

Sylvia Hotel – Vancouver

It’s easily one of Vancouver’s most beautiful hotels but also one of the most historic. The heritage building is perfectly situated along the seawall overlooking English Bay and conveniently located right next to Stanley Park. It was built in 1912 and keeps a bit of those old-fashioned vibes throughout the building.

Three Valley Lake Chateau & Ghost Town – Revelstoke

You can’t get much more retro than staying in a ghost town. The charming resort has more than 200 suites, indoor and outdoor gardens and a family dining room. The chateau is adjacent to Three Valley Gap—a heritage ghost town that will bring you back to the pioneer days of the 1800s. Guests will be able to discover nearly 30 restored historic buildings, including an antique auto museum. Find this hidden gem between Three Valley Lake and the Monashee Mountains just outside of Revelstoke.

Rowena’s Inn On The River – Harrison Mills

Treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind stay just outside of Harrison Hot Springs. The boutique hotel features a handful of historic inn suites that were originally the bedrooms of the Pretty family, who lived there in the early 1900s. Each room is named after one of the family members and has its own distinct style. There are also a plethora of vintage pieces to discover throughout the building.

Brookside Inn – Abbotsford

You don’t have to travel too far to find a magical and charming place to stay. This lovely space in Abbotsford features a variety of rooms that are all based on classic films, including Roman Holiday, Midnight In Paris, Under The Tuscan Sun and Thomas Crown Affair. Each room also comes with a DVD of the movie it’s decorated after, to further add to the ambience. Get breakfast with your stay, in a separate room which is appropriately named Breakfast At Tiffany’s.

