They say marriage is a commitment, but normally that’s only to one other person. For one B.C. woman, she learned that this wasn’t the case in her marriage.

Her husband turned out to be married to multiple other women at the same time as their marriage.

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The Other Other Woman

In a CTV interview, a woman from B.C. known only as “Sara” said that she met her husband, Jason Washington, at a gym. Washington, who is reportedly a mixed martial arts fighter, approached her in 2018 and proposed to her in a week. Eight months later, they were married.

The B.C. woman alleges that Washington was violent toward her 10-year-old son, which led her to leaving the relationship, although she did not officially divorce him.

In a private Facebook group called ‘Are We Dating The Same Guy?’, another woman identified as “Emma” saw a picture of Washington, and she recognized as her husband. Washington also allegedly spanked Emma’s son, and so she removed him from her life. She, too, did not officially divorce him.

Emma and Sara also found another woman who was married to Washington. According to 2013 divorce proceedings in B.C., the divorce was never finalized.

A “Woman’s Job”

CTV contacted Washington, who told the publication that it was not his job to disclose whether or not he was married to other partners. Instead, he said it was a “woman’s job.” He added, “That was my soon-to-be-wife’s job to do all that.”

He was also reportedly married to a fourth woman in Buffalo. Their divorce was made official in December 2025.

Washington said, “I’ve always been up front, 100 per cent, about who I’ve been married to and who I haven’t. They all talk to each other, bro. They’re women.”

The women who are still married to Washington are confused as to how this could have ever happened, as their marriages were approved. Emma and Sara are both now working toward getting their marriages annulled; they argue that the marriages shouldn’t have been able to proceed in the first place by Canadian officials.