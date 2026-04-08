As the conflict continues between the U.S. and Iran, the spike in fuel prices can be felt all across Canada. From the pump to services, costs are changing and surcharges are potentially coming to things that previously did not have them.

We’ve rounded up a number of services available in Canada that are increasing prices due to the rise in fuel costs.

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Flights

Planes are costly things to fly, which means that it’s no surprise to see that some airlines have implemented a fuel surcharge in order to mitigate those rising costs.

Air Transat, Air Canada Vacations, Porter Airlines, WestJet, and Flair Airlines have all added some kind of fuel surcharge to their costs.

The fee depends on which airline you fly with; Air Canada Vacations will be charging a $50 fixed fuel surcharge to new vacation packages for sun destinations booked on April 6 and beyond. VIPorter flight bookings will now include a $40 surcharge per flight, although existing bookings are unaffected, likewise for Air Canada Vacation packages.

Shipping and Delivery

For all you Amazon users, you can sigh a breath of relief because Amazon currently does not have a surcharge for customers.

Canada Post, on the other hand, has weekly updates to fuel surcharges. “We are directly impacted by changes in fuel prices,” notes the Crown corporation. “We apply a fuel surcharge on our parcel services based on whether the service is domestic, USA or international.”

Fuel surcharges for April 6 to April 12 look like this:

Domestic Services: 39.00%

USA and International Parcel Services: 22.75%

USA and International Packet Services: 20.75%

And fuel surcharges for April 13 to April 19 look like this: