It’s that time of the year again: Metro Vancouver is introducing water restrictions soon. As the warmer months roll around, the city is reminding everyone that residents will have to cut back on their water usage for a period of months and during certain times.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s water restrictions in Metro Vancouver.

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Water Restrictions

According to the city, “the Metro Vancouver region experiences a 50% increase in drinking water use, attributed primarily to lawn watering, during summer months.” But thanks to a strong outreach and enforcement program, and the city’ residents, Vancouver’s summer water use increases are less than regional averages.

It’s important to note that regional water-use restrictions are in effect, regardless of the weather. They are part of the regional Drinking Water Conservation Plan set by Metro Vancouver.

Watering Regulations

Residential lawn watering is allowed during the following times for the following addresses:

Even-numbered addresses: Saturday mornings

Odd-numbered addresses: Sunday mornings

Automatic watering: 5am to 7am

Manual watering: 6am to 9am

“Watering trees, shrubs, and flowers is permitted any day from 5am to 9am if using a sprinkler, or any time if hand watering or using drip irrigation,” explains the City of Vancouver. “All hoses must have an automatic shut-off device.”

For non-residential lawn watering, you are allowed to do so during the following times for the following addresses:

Even-numbered addresses: Monday mornings

Odd-numbered addresses: Tuesday mornings

Automatic watering: 4am to 6am

Manual watering: 6am to 9am

“Watering trees, shrubs and flowers is permitted any day from 4am to 9am if using a sprinkler, or any time if hand watering or using drip irrigation. All hoses must have an automatic shut-off device.”

Edible plants are exempt from both residential and non-residential watering regulations.

Be sure to only water during allowed times, as you could be fined $250 if you water outside of your allotted time slots. Watering restrictions will take effect from May 1 to October 15, 2026.

For more information, visit the City of Vancouver’s page on water restrictions.