Fare hikes are coming to BC Ferries soon. If you’re a ferry frequenter, then you’ll want to know what’s going on with the new costs and what to expect when boarding your next to Vancouver Island.

Approved by the BC Ferry Commissioner for this current four-year period, annual fare adjustments are coming this Spring.

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BC Ferries Fare Adjustments

“The Commissioner sets the maximum average annual fare cap, which guides how much fares can rise on average each fiscal year to keep pricing predictable and ensure the system can cover essential operating and maintenance costs,” said BC Ferries in a news release.

The adjustments will take effect on April 8, 2026. They will apply to major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island to both drive-up and prepaid fares for a standard vehicle, with adult fares increasing to $110, as well. According to BC Ferries, this “encourag[es] advance booking and support[s] capacity planning.”

Moreover, foot passenger fares are increasing by $1 to $21 for an adult, and by $0.50 to $10.50 for a child. Foot passenger Saver fares will remain at $15 for adults, and $7.50 for children.

There will also be fare increases for minor and northern routes. Fares will increase by between $0.95 to $2.05 for a standard vehicle and between $0.40 and $0.60 for adult passengers, depending on the route.

On the adjustments, BC Ferries said, “Rather than applying a flat increase to all fares, BC Ferries is making targeted adjustments that average to the 3.2 per cent overall increase approved by the BC Ferry Commissioner. This approach supports customers by optimizing capacity, balancing costs across a large, geographically dispersed system, and encouraging more off-peak travel – which keeps peak sailings moving on time, reduces terminal congestion, and helps BC Ferries make the most of the fleet and schedules available.”

BC Ferries will also be increasing the number of Saver fares to over 30% of all bookable space to “support affordability for customers… With more than 200,000 additional discounted fares, customers will have more low-cost options when they book in advance.”