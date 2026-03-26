65 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This April

Welcome to April, Metro Vancouver! The spring season is in full-swing, flowers are blooming, and the city is full of sunshine. This is a packed month with loads to do, so get ready for an amazing April ahead of you!

Featured Events

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival

Cherry blossom season is returning once again, and with it is the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival! This annual event honours the spring flowers as the community gathers to enjoy art, culture, and nature. This year’s events include the iconic Big Picnic in David Lam Park, as well as Sakura Days Japan Fair at VanDusen Botanical Garden.

📅 Date: March 27 – April 12, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival

Harrison Tulip Festival

Returning for the 2026 Spring season and its milestone 20th celebration is the beloved Harrison Tulip Festival! This annual celebration of tulips is a B.C. favourite, bringing together families, friends, and couples to enjoy a day filled with gorgeous views and vibrant flowers.

This year, the Harrison Tulip Festival is introducing new experiences, immersive photo moments, and debut special events like the Night Garden, an evening replete with a glowing landscape of lanterns and twinkling lights. You can scoop up some “Any Day” tickets right now at an early bird rate, ranging from $15 to $25. With an Any Day ticket, you’ll have the flexibility to visit on the day of your choosing, accounting for weather and other plans you might have.

More details will be announced soon alongside the official opening date of the Harrison Tulip Festival, so be sure to check their website!

📅 Date: TBA

📍 Location: 5039 Lougheed Hwy., Agassiz, BC

🎟️ More Info: Harrison Tulip Festival 2026

Diljit Dosanjh Aura World Tour at BC Place

Punjabi popstar Diljit Dosanjh is kicking off the North American leg of his Aura world tour in Vancouver! One of India’s leading stars, Dosanjh is known as the ‘Super Singh of Punjab’ with his talents reaching into the world of acting, singing and songwriting.

📅 Date: April 23, 2026

📍 Location: BC Place

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Diljit Dosanjh Aura World Tour

Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade 2026

The world’s largest Vaisakhi Parade is returning to Surrey once more in 2026. Coming this April, this event commemorates the founding of the Khalsa in 1699 by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and a “commitment to sovereignty, human rights, equality, and fairness.” Over 600,000 attendees from all around the world are expected to join the 2026 Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade. The parade plans to feature a colourful procession of over 2,500 participants representing 20 community organizations. There will also be hundreds of booths along the route, sponsored by local families and businesses, giving away free food and drinks to onlookers.

📅 Date: April 18, 2026

📍 Location: 12885 85th Avenue, Newton, Surrey

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade 2026

Easter Fun

Hoppy Heights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Hop on over to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park for Hoppy Heights, running Saturday, March 14 to Monday, April 6, for egg-citing Spring Break adventures the whole family will love. From Easter-themed activities to seasonal photo spots and playful surprises, there’s fun around every corner – the perfect way to kick-start spring. Cross the iconic 450-foot suspension bridge and wander through Cliffwalk and Treetops Adventure as the Park comes alive with vibrant décor and cheerful moments at every turn.

📅 Date: March 14 – April 6, 2026

📍 Location: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Hoppy Heights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Hop Into Spring at Capilano Mall

Hop on down to Capilano Mall on Saturday, April 4 for an egg-citing Spring celebration. Families are invited to the Grand Court for visits and photos with the Easter Bunny, plus fun kids’ activities including cookie decorating and face painting. Guests can also pick up complimentary chocolate eggs at Guest Services (while supplies last), and the first 25 visitors will receive a complimentary coffee from Waves Coffee.

📅 Date: April 4, 2026

📍 Location: Capilano Mall

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Hop Into Spring at Capilano Mall

Petey’s Easter Eggstravaganza – GLOW NIGHTS

Easter Glow Nights is coming to Chilliwack’s Fantasy Farms! Designed for all ages, this magical event is great for some Easter fun. Guests are invited to explore the farm, hunt for glowing eggs, war, up by the fire pits, grab some bites, and capture unforgettable photos.

📅 Date: March 27 – April 5, 2026

📍 Location: Fantasy Farms

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Petey’s Easter Eggstravaganza – GLOW NIGHTS

Bunny Love at Willowbrook

Willowbrook Shopping Centre is hosting some furry fun at their Easter garden, offering up the chance to visit with the Easter Bunny and to experience a live bunny yoga session in support of Vancouver Rabbit Rescue & Advocacy.

📅 Date: March 21 – April 6, 2026

📍 Location: Westbrook Shopping Centre

🎟️ More Info: Bunny Love at Willowbrook

Eggs-cellent Easter Egg Hunt

Hop to the Roundhouse for some Easter fun, including an egg hunt, arts and crafts, games, face painting, live animals, and a visit from the Easter Bunny! Please note that caregiver supervision is required for all children. Drop-ins are welcome on the day of the event, if space is available.

📅 Date: April 4, 2026

📍 Location: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Eggs-cellent Easter Egg Hunt

Rabbitats Easter BunnyFest

This year’s annual Easter Bunnyfest is taking place at Lulu Island Winery, hosted by the Rabbitats Rescue Society. Visitors are able to watch colony or rabbits or enter the enclosure to feed them treats. They’ll also get to check out bunny-themed knick-knacks, vegan sweets, games, face painting and crafts.

📅 Date: April 4 – 5, 2026

📍 Location: Lulu Island Winery

🎟️ More Info: Rabbitats Easter BunnyFest

For The Family

Lansdowne Centre Spring Carnival 2026

The carnival is coming to town! West Coast Amusements is bringing thrilling rides, exciting games, and classic fair food to Lansdowne Centre from March 26 to April 12. This family-friendly event promises non-stop fun for all ages with rides, treats, and midway games that will keep you entertained all day long.

📅 Date: March 26 – April 12, 2026

📍 Location: Lansdowne Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Lansdowne Centre Spring Carnival 2026

Coquitlam Centre Spring Carnival 2026

The West Coast Amusements Carnival is rolling back into Coquitlam Centre from April 16 to April 25, and if you grew up in the Lower Mainland, you probably have at least one unhinged memory from this place. They’re known for bringing the full package: over 100 rides and attractions that range from full-on scream machines (like the Zipper or Kamikaze) to classics like the Tilt-A-Whirl, Sizzler, and bumper cars. If spinning upside down isn’t your vibe, you’ll still find plenty to do—think funhouses, kids’ rides, and game booths stacked with neon plushies and knock-off Pikachus.

📅 Date: April 16 – 25, 2026

📍 Location: Coquitlam Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Coquitlam Centre Spring Carnival 2026

Flyover: Believe Chicago

Flyover has just announced the Canadian debut of its newest immersive experience: Believe Chicago. Opening March 12, this event follows successful runs in Chicago and Las Vegas, and offers an award-winning adventure that takes viewers 13,000 ft. in the air. “Believe Chicago creates the thrilling sensation of flight using innovative film, ride motion, mist & scents. The groundbreaking film moves beyond natural landscapes, traditionally showcased in Flyover experiences, and immerses audiences in the pulse of the city through storytelling and multi-sensory sequences,” the press release describes.

📅 Date: Opens March 12, 2026

📍 Location: 201-999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Flyover: Believe Chicago

Museum of Surrey Presents: Our Connection to Hockey

Hockey is more than just a sport in Canada. It’s part of our culture, our history, and it’s played an important role in bringing people from all walks of life together under one game. The Museum of Surrey’s newest free exhibit is showcasing exactly that, highlighting the integral part hockey has played in Canada’s past and present. Excitingly, it also shines a light on Surrey’s local hockey heroes, as well as having plenty of interactive activities that will get the whole family hooting and hollering for a goal.

Visitors will have the chance to learn all about how hockey is part of the glue that keeps Canada together. Alongside the national icons on showcase, Surrey’s own athletes and game-changers will be under the same spotlight, as well as the untold stories of diversity in hockey. Women’s hockey, para hockey, and Punjabi broadcasters have all played some amazing parts in making the sport what it is today– especially locally.

📅 Date: October 16, 2025 – April 26, 2026

📍 Location: Museum of Surrey

🎟️ More Info: Our Connection to Hockey

Artemis Space Adventure With LEGO® Bricks

Produced by Flying Fish and supported by Science World, kids can go in their own galactic adventure with this space-themed exhibition. Guests will be able to enjoy hands-on engineering challenges and workshop stations that are inspired by the creative problem-solving that real astronauts have to do.

📅 Date: June 26, 2025 – April 6, 2026

📍 Location: Science World

River District in Bloom

Celebrate the arrival of spring as River District awakens in bloom with floral art, seasonal gatherings, and special collaborations unfolding throughout the community from March 20 to June 20. Visitors can take in floral displays at River District Town Centre by Fleurs de Villes and window mural artwork by Wkndrs.

📅 Date: March 20 – June 20, 2026

📍 Location: River District Town Centre, 8538 River District Crossing, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: River District in Bloom

Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

At select Cineplex theatres, you can catch a movie for only $3.99 on Saturdays! These films are all family-friendly and offer a great way to enjoy an affordable night out with friends and family.

📅 Date: Select Saturdays

📍 Location: Various Cineplex theatres

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays [needs new link]

Pay-What-You-Can Sundays At Vancouver Museums

Starting February 1, the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Museum of Vancouver, and Vancouver Maritime Museum will be open for by-donation entry on the first Sunday of every month. It’s great for for anyone who loves to learn and discover what’s new at some of the city’s best exhibits.

📅 Date: First Sunday of every month

📍 Location: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Museum of Vancouver, and Vancouver Maritime Museum

FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca Cola

Coca Cola is taking the FIFA World Cup trophy on a tour across North America, including to Vancouver. If you’ve ever wanted to catch a glimpse of this legendary trophy, this is your chance to see it in real life.

📅 Date: April 10 – 11, 2026

📍 Location: VAG North Plaza

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca Cola

Botanica Flower Festival

Each year, the Botanica Flower Festival comes alive with a vibrant celebration of spring where flowers unfold to reveal a spectrum of beautiful colours. Expect 13 acres, 1.5 million bulbs, and surprises around every corner.

📅 Date: TBA

📍 Location: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack BC

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Botanica Flower Festival

Markets

Heart and Hustle Easter Market

Discover unique finds from local and BIPOC-owned small businesses while enjoying live music and a festive Easter egg hunt with chances to win prizes.

📅 Date: April 4, 2026

📍 Location: River District Town Centre, 8538 River District Crossing, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Heart and Hustle Easter Market

Bossa Burnaby Card Show

This monthly event invites collectors of sports cards and memorabilia alike, featuring 60 vendor tables which specialize in exactly that. You’ll find dealers with Pokémon cards, too!

📅 Date: April 26, 2026

📍 Location: Bonsor Recreation Centre

🎟️ More Info: Bossa Burnaby Card Show

Bizarre Bazaar

This is your chance to find some vintage treasures at Heritage Hall with Bizarre Bazaar, a SMOC signature event that draws sellers and collectors from across the Lower Mainland and B.C.

📅 Date: April 5, 2026

📍 Location: Heritage Hall

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Bizarre Bazaar

Portobello West Spring Market

This year, Portobello West is celebrating its 20-year milestone as Vancouver’s Original Makers Market! Offering a selection of carefully-curated goods from over 70 local B.C. Makers, you can find just about anything and everything at the Portobello West Spring Market.

📅 Date: April 18 – 19, 2026

📍 Location: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Portobello West Spring Market

SHEIN Spring/Summer Vancouver Pop-Up

Global fashion retailer SHEIN is bringing its Spring/Summer 2026 collection to life with an immersive pop-up experience at Metropolis at Metrotown. Running April 9–12, the four-day event invites guests to explore seven defining trends of the season – including Mermaidcore, Quiet Luxe, Y3K, Boho Chic, Poetcore, Preppy Rebel, and Elevated Athleisure – through curated, boutique-style installations.

📅 Date: April 9 – 12, 2026

📍 Location: Metropolis at Metrotown

🎟️ More Info: SHEIN Spring/Summer Vancouver Pop-Up

Food + Drink Experiences

Food Truck Wars

Join the fifth annual Food Truck Wars at Cloverdale Exhibition Grounds for the largest mobile food competition in British Columbia from April 10-12, 2026! Presented by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, in partnership with Total Event Co. and BC Shop Local, this 3-day culinary extravaganza offers a scrumptious selection of food trucks battling it out across exciting categories.

📅 Date: April 10 – 12, 2026

📍 Location: Cloverdale Exhibition Grounds

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Food Truck Wars 2026

Blossom Delights at Stanley’s Bar & Grill

Stanley’s Bar & Grill is joining the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival with a limited-time lineup of sakura-inspired dishes and drinks available March 20 – May 3. The citywide festival invites food lovers to explore cherry blossom-themed creations from local cafés and restaurants during Vancouver’s most beautiful spring season.

📅 Date: March 20 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Stanley’s Bar & Grill

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Blossom Delights at Stanley’s Bar & Grill

The Arts

Wildwoman

Seductively funny with a daring twist on regal history, Wildwoman follows Catherine de Medici, the young newlywed of King Henry II of France. While Catherine thinks her life at court will be a fascinating forum of political discourse, reality sets in when she realizes the palace is a cruel and disturbing place where her singular function is to be a baby-making machine for male heirs. Enemies are everywhere, but Catherine finds kinship with the paperback-romance hot, head-to-toe hair wildman kept in the dungeons as one of the king’s collection of caged oddities. He awakens Catherine’s own wild side, and then no one is save from her vengeful wrath.

📅 Date: March 26 – April 4, 2026

📍 Location: Gateway Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Wildwoman

WONDERWALL

You are invited to experience Wonderwall, a heartfelt comedy by Canadian playwright James Barclay. The play follows a sharp-witted teen on the verge of losing her home. She teams up with her quirky middle-aged neighbor for a lawn-mowing hustle, and discovers an unexpected best friend. As their unlikely partnership draws their struggling families together, Wonderwall blends humour and heart in a warm, character-driven story about care, connection, and finding family in the most surprising places.

📅 Date: April 16 – May 2, 2026

📍 Location: The NEST

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Wonderwall at The NEST on Granville Island

Shrek The Musical

Presented by Royal City Musical Theatre (RCMT), Shrek The Musical will be taking place at The Massey Theatre in New Westminster from April 17 to May 3, 2026. This family-friendly show follows a cast of fairy tale misfits on a journey about self-acceptance and inclusivity. Visually spectacular, hilariously heartwarming, and packed with dazzling costumes, Shrek The Music is a must-watch this spring.

📅 Date: April 17 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: The Massey Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Shrek The Musical presented by Royal City Musical Theatre

Vancouver Opera presents Puccini’s Cherished Masterpiece La Bohème

Vancouver Opera’s blockbuster 2025-2026 season culminates in April and May with five performances of Giacomo Puccini’s beloved La Bohème at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. One of opera’s most cherished works, La Bohème’s passion, heartbreak, and soaring melodies will close the season on an unforgettable high note, both artistically and at the box office. As of today, La Bohème is the fastest selling show in VO history, on pace to sell out all five performances!

📅 Date: April 25 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Opera presents Puccini’s Cherished Masterpiece La Bohème

The Arts Club Theatre Company Production of Kimberly Akimbo

The Arts Club Theatre Company production of Kimberly Akimbo runs from April 2 to May 3, 2026, at the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage. Directed by Arts Club Theatre Company Artistic Director Ashlie Corcoran, this Tony Award–winning musical by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori is a heartfelt and hilarious coming-of-age story that celebrates resilience, hope, and humour

📅 Date: April 2 – May 3, 2026

📍 Location: Stanley BFL CANADA Stage

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Arts Club Theatre Company Production of Kimberly Akimbo

Shen Yun Performing Arts

Shen Yun invites you on an extraordinary journey through 5,000 years of Chinese civilization at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver. Based in New York, Shen Yun’s artists draw inspiration from China’s rich cultural heritage to create a performance unlike any other.

📅 Date: April 8 – 12, 2026

📍 Location: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Shen Yun Performing Arts in Vancouver

Festivals + Conventions

Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade 2026

Organized by the Khasla Diwan Society, the 2026 Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade is one of the city’s most vibrant celebrations. This year’s festival is once again bringing together faith and community spirit to throw a fantastic parade, and everyone is invited to take part! Whether it’s your first time attending or if you’re a longtime attendee, this year’s Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade is sure to be an amazing one. Just remember to mark your calendars!

📅 Date: April 11, 2026

📍 Location: Ross Street Temple

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade 2026

Sakura Days Japan Fair Celebrating all things Japan, Sakura Days Japan Fair invites you to take part in a traditional tea ceremony, try Japanese festival food, sample premium sake, learn new Japanese games, and enjoy a range of cultural performances. There will also be a wide range of vendors and exhibitors featuring local Japanese food, crafts, and businesses. 📅 Date: April 11 – 12, 2026 📍 Location: VanDusen Botanical Garden 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Sakura Days Japan Fair

Harumatsuri

This annual 1-day festival is celebrating Japanese arts and culture while also offering panels, video and AMV showings, gaming, an artists alley, and vendors.

📅 Date: April 25, 2026

📍 Location: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Harumatsuri

North Shore Writers Festival

Join this year’s North Shore Writers Festival, an event that brings Canadian authors and readers together to celebrate Canadian literature! This year’s lineup features the traditional Friday night trivia contest, creative writing workshops and author talks.

📅 Date: April 10 – 11, 2026

📍 Location: North Vancouver City Library

🎟️ More Info: North Shore Writers Festival 2026

Moving Forward Together Gala

Join Moving Forward Family Services for the Moving Forward Together Gala, an evening dedicated to supporting accessible mental health services in our community. This special fundraising event will bring together community members, supporters, and advocates for an inspiring night of connection and impact. Proceeds from the gala will support counselling programs that provide affordable mental health services to individuals, couples, and families across British Columbia.

📅 Date: April 10, 2026

📍 Location: 12025 Nordel Way, Unit 201

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Moving Forward Family Services Gala 2026

Shows

Pink Floyd: The Dark Side Of The Moon – Official 50th Anniversary Immersive Experience

Marking the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s most iconic album is an immersive experience like you’ve never seen before. Your cosmic journey takes place inside The Dome at the newly-transformed H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, where you’ll be treated to 10 tracks of futuristic visions and retro nods to the legendary band’s visual legacy. This is an unprecedented adventure that invites everyone to travel through time and experience themes of life, mortality, and consciousness in ways conventional screens cannot achieve.

📅 Date: January 28 – April 23, 2026

📍 Location: The Dome

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon – Official 50th Anniversary Immersive Experience

UBC Standup Comedy Showcase with Alistair Ogden

The UBC COMEDY CLUB is bringing headliner Alistair Ogden to campus, a comic who’s been featured at Just For Laughs, Canada’s Got Talent, CBC, Don’t Tell Comedy and more! This is your chance to check out some quality Canadian standup at an affordable price. Get ready to laugh!

📅 Date: April 1, 2026

📍 Location: NORM Theatre, LIFE building

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: UBC Standup Comedy Showcase with Alistair Ogden

The Price Is Right Live

MODO presents The Price is Right Live, on stage! This is an interactive, non-televised, live version of one of the most iconic game shows you know and love, hosted by their very own larger-than-life Celebrity Host! Ever dream of spinning The Big Wheel? Well, here’s your chance!

📅 Date: April 1, 2026

📍 Location: Orpheum

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Price Is Right Live

INSOMNIA

INSOMNIA is awakening with a lineup to move and light you up, including David Guetta, Audien, James Hype, Oliver Heldens, and W&W. This is more than a party; it’s a ritual. Prepare to feel everything through sound at this all-ages night. Tickets are now on sale for all you insomniacs.

📅 Date: April 6, 2026

📍 Location: Tradex

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: INSOMNIA

Laugh Out LIVE!

Centennial Theatre is bringing Whistler’s hit comedy variety show to North Vancouver on Friday, April 10! You can expect improv, sketch, stand-up comedy, original short films, huge prize giveaways and more! Never been to a show? Think Saturday Night Live meets Whose Line Is It Anyway? meets The Price Is Right meets North Vancouver! It’s a full-blown variety show with a reputation for turning an ordinary night into an unforgettable event. Laugh Out LIVE! is beyond excited to bring its unique blend of comedy to North Vancouver for one night only!

📅 Date: April 10, 2026

📍 Location: Centennial Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Laugh out LIVE! at Centennial Theatre

Talks + Showcases

Adventures in Wild Sex LIVE! With Dr. Carin Bondar – Biologist with a Twist!

In her unique style of edutainment, Dr. Bondar unravels the tale of her eclectic adventures through life. A biologist and science communicator, she became the unwitting subject of a small-town scandal grounded in malicious misinformation. Known globally for her books Wild Sex and Wild Moms, and for bringing evolutionary biology to screens from Discovery to Netflix to National Geographic, Bondar has made a career out of teaching people that reproductive diversity is science, not sin.

📅 Date: April 1, 2026

📍 Location: Chilliwack Cultural Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Adventures in Wild Sex with Dr. Carin Bondar

Erhu to Cantopop: Five Thousand Springs of Chinese Sound

Step into the rich world of Chinese music through live performance, storytelling, instrument demonstrations, and hands-on discovery. This immersive workshop explores the sounds and history of instruments such as the erhu, pipa, guzheng, suona, and sheng, inviting audiences to experience the beauty, depth, and variety of Chinese music up close.

📅 Date: April 11, 2026

📍 Location: Chinese Canadian Museum

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Erhu to Cantopop: Five Thousand Springs of Chinese Sound

Conversations in Trust Vancouver: Canadian Authors Make Sense of Our World

Join prominent Canadian writers and leaders in the arts, business, and society for a national conversation on connection. With 50 years of supporting writers as the truth-tellers of our world, Writers’ Trust of Canada believes that we need writers to help us navigate the future. Writers’ Trust beneficiaries of 50 years of literary programming will bring their ideas to stages and communities across the country with the goal of helping us see that, despite how it can feel in tumultuous times, there is more that connects us than divides us.

📅 Date: April 16, 2026

📍 Location: Olympic Village Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre, Arts Club Theatre Company

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Conversations in Trust Vancouver: Canadian Authors Make Sense of Our World

Sports

Get front-row seats to the best adrenaline-pumping games that Metro Vancouver has to offer!

All Elite Wrestling: Dynasty 2026

All Elite Wrestling is back in Vancouver with AEW Dynasty! This is the 3rd annual event LIVE! at Rogers Arena, offering one of the best spectacles in wrestling.

📅 Date: April 12, 2026

📍 Location: Rogers Arena

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: All Elite Wrestling: Dynasty 2026

Vancouver Sun Run

The Vancouver Sun Run is back for its 42nd race this year! Register today to get your foot on Canada’s biggest starting life.

📅 Date: April 19, 2026

📍 Location: Downtown Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Sun Run

🥍 Vancouver Warriors

April 10: Vancouver Warriors vs. Halifax Thunderbirds

April 18: Vancouver Warriors vs. Philadelphia Wings

📍 Location: Rogers Arena

⚽ Vancouver Whitecaps FC

April 4: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers

April 11: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. New York City FC

April 17: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

April 25: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Colorado Rapids

📍 Location: BC Place

🧊 Vancouver Goldeneyes

April 14: Vancouver Goldeneyes vs. Seattle Torrent

April 21: Vancouver Goldeneyes vs. Montreal Victoire

April 25: Vancouver Goldeneyes vs. Minnesota Frost

📍 Location: Pacific Coliseum

🏒 Vancouver Canucks

April 4: Vancouver Canucks vs. Utah Mammoth

April 7: Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights

April 14: Vancouver Canucks vs. Los Angeles Kings

📍 Location: Rogers Arena

Concerts

Vancouver’s concert scene is packed. Prepare to sing along all night long with some of your favourite artists this month!

April 17, Pacific Coliseum

April 5, The Key Vancouver

MIKU EXPO 2026

April 18, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

April 18, PNE Forum

April 3, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

And that’s going to wrap up April in Metro Vancouver. Be sure to mark your calendar for all those amazing events happening throughout every city. Whether you’re tasting cherry blossom-themed treats, dancing the night away at a concert, or cheering on your favourite sports team, you definitely won’t be short of things to do this month.

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.