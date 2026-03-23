Canadian writers create the connective tissue that bonds us — their insights inform our thinking on the issues that shape culture and their voices represent us to the world abroad. Authors tell stories of who we are and who we might become. Through the shared heritage of their books and the deep thinking that informs them, writers bring complexity and nuance to a time that needs them. Yet, the work of building connection is fraught with questions about how community can be held together when individuals hold disparate views, and misinformation and misunderstanding are weaponized to sow discord.

With 50 years of supporting writers as the truth-tellers of our world, Writers’ Trust of Canada believes that we need writers to help us navigate the future. Writers’ Trust beneficiaries of 50 years of literary programming will bring their ideas to stages and communities across the country with the goal of helping us see that, despite how it can feel in tumultuous times, there is more that connects us than divides us.

The Vancouver event features the following authors:

Kamal Al-Solaylee

2017 Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for Political Writing winner

2012 Hilary Weston Writers’ Trust Prize for Nonfiction winner

Elizabeth Hay

2018 Hilary Weston Writers’ Trust Prize for Nonfiction winner

2015 Atwood Gibson Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize finalist

2002 Writers’ Trust Engel Findley Award winner

1997 Atwood Gibson Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize finalist

Eden Robinson

2017 WT Fellowship winner

2016 Writers’ Trust Engel Findley Award winner

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 16, 2026

📍 Location: Olympic Village Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre, Arts Club Theatre Company

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Conversations in Trust Vancouver: Canadian Authors Make Sense of Our World