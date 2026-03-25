Global fashion retailer SHEIN is bringing its Spring/Summer 2026 collection to life with an immersive pop-up experience at Metropolis at Metrotown. Running April 9–12, the four-day event invites guests to explore seven defining trends of the season – including Mermaidcore, Quiet Luxe, Y3K, Boho Chic, Poetcore, Preppy Rebel, and Elevated Athleisure – through curated, boutique-style installations.

The pop-up will feature daily refreshed product drops across women’s, men’s, kids’, beauty, and home categories. Shoppers can take advantage of exclusive in-store-only discounts of up to 30% off and receive limited-edition gifts with purchase while supplies last. In the spirit of community, the event will also feature a DIY Bookmark Station, inviting guests to leave their personal mark on the #SHEINVancouver experience, and a photobooth to capture the moment, operating during peak hours and subject to availability.

Dates:

Thursday, April 9: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Friday, April 10: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Saturday, April 11: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Sunday, April 12: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Entry is subject to venue capacity to ensure a premium experience for all guests. Hours may be adjusted based on popular demand.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 9 – 12, 2026

📍 Location: Metropolis at Metrotown

🎟️ More Info: SHEIN Spring/Summer Vancouver Pop-Up