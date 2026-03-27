Cineplex has just revealed its lineup of $3.99 movies this April! With springtime officially here, now’s a great time to get into the theatres and enjoy some seasonal films.

This is all done through the Family Favourites program. These films are meant for everybody, and are especially good for families. The showings are dependent on which location you go to, but these are the ones that are listed on the Cineplex website for April.

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Cineplex Family Favourite Movies

Hop

Blending state-of-the-art animation with live action, HOP tells the comic tale of Fred (James Marsden), an out-of-work slacker who accidentally injures the Easter Bunny (voiced by Russell Brand) and must take him in as he recovers. As Fred struggles with the world’s worst houseguest, both will learn what it takes to finally grow up. The film is helmed by Tim Hill, director of the blockbuster Alvin & the Chipmunks and produced by Chris Meledandri’s Illumination Entertainment (Despicable Me).

David

From the songs of his mother’s heart to the whispers of a faithful God, David’s story begins in quiet devotion. When the giant Goliath rises to terrorize a nation, a young shepherd armed with only a sling, a few stones, and unshakable faith steps forward. Pursued by power and driven by purpose, his journey tests the limits of loyalty, love, and courage—culminating in a battle not just for a crown, but for the soul of a kingdom.

Movie tickets cost $3.99 for Cineclub members with their booking fee waived. Prices are $4.99 for Scene+ members ($3.99 + $1.00 online booking fee). The cost is $5.49 for all other customers ($3.99 + $1.50 online booking fee), plus tax. Programming is available on select Saturdays at participating locations.

Cineclub members, this is your chance to check out an affordable film with your family. And even if you’re not part of Cineplex’s membership, these tickets are still a fraction of the usual price, so grab some while you can!