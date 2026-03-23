Step into the rich world of Chinese music through live performance, storytelling, instrument demonstrations, and hands-on discovery. This immersive workshop explores the sounds and history of instruments such as the erhu, pipa, guzheng, suona, and sheng, inviting audiences to experience the beauty, depth, and variety of Chinese music up close.

Inspired by the Dream Factory: Cantopop Mandopop 1980s to 2000s exhibition at the Chinese Canadian Museum, the workshop also traces the path from traditional Chinese music to the rise of Cantopop. Along the way, participants will explore the connection between language tones and music, the development of Cantopop, and the legacy of legendary composer Joseph Koo Ka-fai, often celebrated as the Father of Cantopop. Your admission also includes access to the exhibition, making it easy to enjoy both in one visit.

This event is open to music lovers, curious newcomers, cultural enthusiasts, and anyone interested in Chinese music. It will be especially rewarding for musicians and composers interested in writing new music for Chinese instruments. Allan offers deeper insight into traditional Chinese musical aesthetics, instrumental colour, and creative possibilities for new composition.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 11, 2026

📍 Location: Chinese Canadian Museum

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Erhu to Cantopop: Five Thousand Springs of Chinese Sound