Bring out the inner child in you by exploring this epic water park on Harrison Lake, surrounded by beautiful mountains and lush forest.

Imagine travelling on a little boat to go to a floating water park in the middle of a pristine lake. Then challenging obstacles mimicking a ‘Wipeout-style’ course you would see on the TV show.

This is basically what water park dreams are made of.

Reopening for the season on Saturday June 26th, guests can now add another activity to their their weekend cool down plan.

Tickets are for a 2 hour visit, with admission costing $33.33 + taxes for the weekday and $38.09 + taxes for the weekend.

Visitors are recommended to buy their tickets online, as there are limited time slots per day.

The water park is equipped with multiple inflatable slides, swings, teeter-totters, and platforms where you can catapult yourself into the water.

A crowd favourite is the blob (inflatable pillow) where guest can jump on and bounce off into the water. Note however that you must be 10 years and older due to the difficulty of this feature.

With the sizzling weather ahead, and restrictions lifting, this sounds like a great day trip out with friends and family. If you’re looking for more fun things to do in Harrison, check out the Spirit Trail.

Harrison’s Floating Water Park

Opening: June 26 – September 6

Hours of Operation: 11:00 am-6:00 pm daily. Entry at 11 am, 1:30 pm & 4 pm

Location: On the water in front of the Harrison Hot Springs Resort & Spa

Tickets: Can be purchased on their website

Rates: Weekend pass $33.33 + taxes, Weekday pass $38.09 + taxes

