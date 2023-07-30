Every Sunflower Festival You Can Walk Through Near Vancouver This Summer

Take a scenic stroll through one of Metro Vancouver’s picturesque sunflower fields this summer.

Richmond, Abbotsford and Chilliwack all host annual sunflower festivals where you can frolic through fields upon fields of the beautiful flowers.

Metro Vancouver Sunflower Festivals

Richmond Sunflower Festival

At the Richmond Sunflower Festival, you’ll find 90 different varieties of sunflowers, dahlias, gladiolas and wildflowers across an impressive 20 acres of land.

Guests can wander amongst the sunflowers, take pictures with the flower wagon and enjoy some sips and bites from food truck vendors in the area.

When: Opens daily from August 5 – August 31 (dates may be extended depending on weather conditions)

Where: Richmond Country Farms, 12900 Steveston Hwy, Richmond

Cost: $12-15

Surrey Sunflower Festival

Genaris Cares is presenting Surrey’s first Sunflower Festival this year. The month long event will run from August 5 – September 3 from Thursday – Sunday + August 7th for the long weekend.

There are fields of sunflower, as well as painted displays that guests can take photos with. It is also noteworthy that all net proceeds from the event will be donated to the BC Cancer Foundation.

When: Thursday – Sunday from August 5 – September 9. Hours are Thursdays: 12-6pm and Friday – Sunday: 10am-7pm. They are also opened Monday Aug 7 from 10am-5pm

Where: 4334 186 Street Surrey, BC

Cost: $10+

Lakeland Flowers Sunflower Festival



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakeland Flowers (@lakelandflowers)

Discover the must-visit sunflower festival being held at Lakeland Flowers this summer. It’s Abbotsford’s newest flower farm and it includes a U-Pick field.

Walk through fields of beautiful sunflowers up until Labour Day. The farm will also have U-Pick fields of lavender, tulips and peonies throughout the rest of the year.

When: July 31 – September 4 from 10am- 6 pm

Where: 39171 No 4 Rd, Abbotsford

Cost: $10+

Chilliwack Sunflower Festival

The Chilliwack Sunflower Festival, have yet to open, however it usually is one of the biggest festivals in the area. The fields cover over five acres of land, showcasing 42 different varieties of sunflowers.

This year, the organizers revealed that there will be big changes coming, with details TBA.

When: TBA

Where: TBA

Cost: TBA