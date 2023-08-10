Flats Fest 2023
Flats Fest, a free, family-friendly community event organized by Low Tide Properties and PCI Developments will take place this August.
It will feature performances from some of Vancouver’s top emerging artists such as Hayley Wallis, Cody Lawless and KAIIITECHNIS.
Guests can also expect a beer garden with drinks from Red Truck Beer Company, Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits and 1933 Liquor Co, delicious food trucks, artisan market, non-stop live entertainment, and an all-ages kids-zone. The event will be sure to have something for everyone.
The free to attend event will be taking place Saturday August 26th from 2-6 pm. You can check out their website for more information.