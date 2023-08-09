Caribbean Cigar Celebration 2023
Experience a taste of the Caribbean in the heart of Vancouver at the Caribbean Cigar Celebration this August.🌴
Taking place at the Rocky Mountaineer Station (1755 Cottrell St, Vancouver, BC V6A 2L8) on Saturday, August 26 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
This will be an unforgettable fusion of premium cigars, excellent rum, delectable cuisine, and soul-stirring live music and dance! Indulge in the finest hand-rolled cigars, expertly crafted to perfection, while sipping on top-notch Caribbean rum that will transport you to the sun-kissed islands. Savor mouthwatering Caribbean dishes, tantalizing your taste buds with authentic flavors 🎉.
As you immerse yourself in the vibrant Caribbean culture, know that this event is not just about indulgence, but also about making a difference. We are proud to partner with Easter Seals Charity, and your participation will contribute to uplifting the lives of children and families facing health challenges.
Join us in this celebration of camaraderie and philanthropy with our amazing sponsors (Davison North Law, 2000 cigars, Dominion Cigars, Legacy, Flor de Caña, DRNK, Sol (Mexican beer), Dominican Association of BC, Nacional Bank Financial, Fernandez Young LLP, Neil Square, IG Private Wealth Management, Samco Printers, Move It, David Gomel, among others), and vendors (Union Latinos, Salsa Dog, Machete Mexican, The Loft Lounge, The Jerk Shack, Upon a Box, Coffee Bike, and more) where we unite to support a worthy cause while reveling in the spirit of the Caribbean.
Don’t miss this unique opportunity to embark on an unforgettable journey through the Caribbean culture, all for a great charitable purpose. 🏝️🍹🎶
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online here.