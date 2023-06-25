Blind Pig: 80-Day-Long Music Festival
If you love Vancouver’s music scene and want to check out a few concerts that have a more ‘underground’ feel, we’ve got an exciting 80-day-long music festival to share with you.
Inspired by the Prohibition era in Vancouver, The Blind Pig Festival is named after the “Blind Pigs” of the city – AKA the “illicit drinking houses” of the early 1900s that would become the city’s first speakeasies.
Speakeasy operators would also bring in live pigs for people to pay to see – which would also get a customer access to a boozy beverage. Thus, the festival got its name.
And starting Thursday, June 22nd, visitors can come experience the unique festival for themselves!
The Blind Pig Festival will be a place for a mix of emerging, mid-career, and established local artists alike to share their musical talents onstage. And what better place to do that than on Granville Island?
The event will be running from June 22 through September 1, with various performances throughout the week. And the best part, admission is free! You can see their full lineup online.