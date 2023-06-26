604 Now
Fork & Finger Foodie Event

Fork & Finger

Attention Food lovers! This summer, Downtown Langley will once again be hosting their popular Fork & Finger Foodie Event.

The event showcases local eateries in the area, offering guests a chance to try delicious dishes for under $10. In addition, there will also be live entertainment, setting the stage for the perfect outdoor summer date.

Fork & Finger 2023

The Fork & Finger event is all about celebrating amazing food and the unique restaurants located in downtown Langley.

The event will be taking place Saturday, August 26, from 11 am to 4 pm, and it allows guests the opportunity to explore new dining options or revisit your favorite local spots.

Participating restaurants will offer exclusive features and dishes for only $5 and $10.

Guests will also have a chance to win prizes, enjoy live music at McBurney Plaza, along with a Cook & Connect with Celebrity Chef Spencer Watts as he hosts an action station.

Fork & Finger
Photo: City of Langley – CK Wright Photography

What to know before you go

The highlights of the event is the Fork & Finger Passport. This passport allows you to discover different restaurants by collecting stamps.

Since 2014, attendees have praised the $5 Fork & Finger features included in the passport for their value. As a result, they are introducing a $10 option this year as well.

By collecting 3 stamps, guests will have a chance to win over $2,500 in Downtown Dollar Giveaways. It’s a win-win situation for your taste buds and your wallet!

Entertainment Lineup

As you indulge in the delicious offerings, McBurney Plaza will come alive with live entertainment throughout the day:

  • 11am – 12pm – Live Music by Jada McKenzie-Moore
  • 12pm – 2pm – Cook & Connect With Celebrity Chef Spencer Watts
  • 2pm – 4pm – Live Music by Jada McKenzie-Moore

Happy eating!

Location

McBurney Plaza

20518 Fraser Hwy
Langley, BC V3A 4G2 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    August 26

  • Time

    11:00 am - 4:00 pm

  • Tickets

    $5 – $10

