Health Canada Recalls Fan Sold At Winners Over Overheating Risk

Health Canada has recently issued a recall for a fan product that was sold at Winners department stores across the country. Consumers are currently being advised on what to do with the affected products and how they may obtain a refund.

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Fan Recall In Canada

The recall concerns the Merkury Innovations Hot + Cold Heating and Cooling Fan with model number MIC-DHC02. The model number is located on a label on the bottom of the product and on the packaging. The affected products were sold from June 2025 to October 2025.

They are being recalled due to a fire hazard, posed by the possibility of the product overheating. The company has received 2 reports of the fan catching fire when connecting to a power source in Canada. Although, there have been no reports of injuries.

Consumers are being advised to “immediately stop using the recalled products.” The affected products can be returned to any HomeSense, Winners or Marshalls for a refund.

If you would like further information, you can contact TJX Canada by telephone toll-free at 1-800-646-9466 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or by visiting the Winners, HomeSense, or Marshalls websites.