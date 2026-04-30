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Health Canada Recalls Fan Sold At Winners Over Overheating Risk

By Alexa Leung ·

Image used for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Delaney Van / Unsplash

Health Canada has recently issued a recall for a fan product that was sold at Winners department stores across the country. Consumers are currently being advised on what to do with the affected products and how they may obtain a refund.

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Fan Recall In Canada

The recall concerns the Merkury Innovations Hot + Cold Heating and Cooling Fan with model number MIC-DHC02. The model number is located on a label on the bottom of the product and on the packaging. The affected products were sold from June 2025 to October 2025.

They are being recalled due to a fire hazard, posed by the possibility of the product overheating. The company has received 2 reports of the fan catching fire when connecting to a power source in Canada. Although, there have been no reports of injuries.

fan recall canada
Photo: Health Canada

Consumers are being advised to “immediately stop using the recalled products.” The affected products can be returned to any HomeSense, Winners or Marshalls for a refund.

fan recall canada
Photo: Health Canada

If you would like further information, you can contact TJX Canada by telephone toll-free at 1-800-646-9466 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or by visiting the WinnersHomeSense, or Marshalls websites.

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