McBurney Plaza Summer Series

McBurney Plaza

Experience the ultimate summer vibe right in the heart of downtown Langley at the McBurney Plaza Summer Series.

The free event series features an incredible lineup of live music that will make your toes tap and your heart sing.

McBurney Plaza Summer Series

This summer, guests can sway to the beat, whilst enjoying an evening out in Downtown Langley.

The event takes place on multiple Thursday evenings, from 6 pm – 8 pm, throughout the summer. Along with the live music, there will also be giveaways, courtesy of Discover Langley City.

Performance Line-up

  • Thursday, July 13th – Cross Parallel
  • Thursday, July 27th – Nikita Afonso Trio
  • Thursday, August 10th – Ryan McAllister Band
McBurney Plaza
Photo: City of Langley – CK Wright Photography

Presented by the Downtown Langley Business Association and the City of Langley, the McBurney Plaza Summer Series is designed to bring families together for unforgettable evenings of entertainment.

Best of all, these events are completely free to attend, ensuring that everyone can join in the fun.

Location

McBurney Plaza

20518 Fraser Hwy
Langley, BC V3A 4G2 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    July 13

  • Time

    6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

  • Tickets

    Free

More Info