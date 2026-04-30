Maple Ridge Park Playground is nothing short of spectacular!

This playground is easily one of the best in the Lower Mainland. With its range of exciting features, it’s an ideal spot for families to enjoy hours of fun and exploration.

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Maple Ridge Park Playground

Located at 13180 232 Street, the playground is designed to offer something for everyone. Featuring:

Accessible slides, swings, and see-saws for all ages

Sensory play elements, including a sand and water play area

Musical components

In-ground trampolines

side-by-side ziplines

A large and a small tree house climbing tower

Rubber safety surfacing ensures barrier-free access for everyone

Smaller play area for younger kids

In addition to its impressive play features, the area is beautifully landscaped with 15 new trees, adding to the serene atmosphere.

Parents will also appreciate a washrooms located a short walk away, as well as convenient outhouses right next to the playground.

Take a look at the playground