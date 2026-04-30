Maple Ridge Park Playground is nothing short of spectacular!
This playground is easily one of the best in the Lower Mainland. With its range of exciting features, it’s an ideal spot for families to enjoy hours of fun and exploration.
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Maple Ridge Park Playground
Located at 13180 232 Street, the playground is designed to offer something for everyone. Featuring:
- Accessible slides, swings, and see-saws for all ages
- Sensory play elements, including a sand and water play area
- Musical components
- In-ground trampolines
- side-by-side ziplines
- A large and a small tree house climbing tower
- Rubber safety surfacing ensures barrier-free access for everyone
- Smaller play area for younger kids
In addition to its impressive play features, the area is beautifully landscaped with 15 new trees, adding to the serene atmosphere.
Parents will also appreciate a washrooms located a short walk away, as well as convenient outhouses right next to the playground.
Take a look at the playground
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