604 Now
Things to do

Langley’s Amusement Park Inspired Playground has a Massive Zipline Swing

By

Add to Bucket List
langley playground

Photo: @angielowis / IG

If you’re looking for a family-friendly destination that offers both adventure and fun, look no further than the playground at Brydon Park in Langley.

This charming local park is home to a variety of attractions, including a massive zipline swing that is sure to thrill visitors of all ages.

RELATED: 10 Best Playgrounds in Langley Your Kids Will Love During Their Next Play Date

Brydon Park Zipline Swing

The highlight of Brydon Park is undoubtedly the impressive zipline swing. Staring off on a slope and spanning a fairly long distance, the zipline allows riders to soar through the air at fairly fast speeds.

This exhilarating experience gives a sense of flying as riders glide over the park’s beautiful green spaces. The ride is designed to be both thrilling and safe, making it a popular attraction for children and adults alike.

Additional Amenities at Brydon Park

While the zipline swing is the star of the show, Brydon Park offers much more for visitors to enjoy:

  • Playground: In addition to the zipline, the park features a well-equipped playground with swings, slides, climbing structures, and other interactive play equipment that caters to children of various ages.
  • Walking Trails: The park boasts scenic walking trails that meander through its lush landscapes and ponds. These paths are perfect for a leisurely stroll, providing opportunities to relax and enjoy the natural surroundings.
  • Picnic Areas: Families and groups can take advantage of the designated picnic areas, complete with tables, shaded spots and washrooms nearby.
  • Sports Facilities: For those looking to stay active, the park offers sports facilities such as basketball courts, a baseball diamond and open fields.
  • Dog Friendly: For those wanting to bring their furry friends, there is also an off leash area.
langley playground
Photo: landscape structures

Brydon Park

Location: 198 st and, 53 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 1G1

Share

Log in or create an account to save content

Become a local insider