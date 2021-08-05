24 Exciting and Fun Things To Do In and Around Vancouver This Weekend (Aug 6-8)

The summer is flying by, and it’s hard to believe that it is already August. As we hit the summer half-way mark, there is still an a lot of things to do before the sunny season ends.

This weekend there is no shortage of fun and exciting things to do in Metro Vancouver, from festivals to new openings to leisure activities. With so many options there is plenty of time to still build that summer bucket list.

Here is your roundup of things to do this August weekend.

This Weekend – August 6-8

Drink At The Wizard’s Den

Unleash your inner Harry Potter and experience this unique wizard-themed bar which has just started. The Wizard’s Den will have you creating boozy potions of your own and learning how to “perfect your brew.” The location is hidden to the public so you will need to get tickets to enjoy the secrets of being a boozy wizard.

Check Out The Coquitlam Carnival

The annual Coquitlam carnival is returning this Friday August 6th and will host dozens of rides and games. This local favourite is hosted by West Coast Amusements, the largest Canadian midway operation in Western Canada. Get tickets soon as the fair will disappear on August 14th.

Catch A Drive-In Movie

The second half of summer is bringing back a number of free outdoor movies this summer all over Metro Vancouver. There is an awesome line-up of films to watch under the starry sky. Aside from cars, there are also some events that only require a blanket or chair. So check out what’s playing near you this weekend and enjoy.

Soak In Art At The Vancouver Mural Festival

On now until August 22, check out 60+ displays across 11 different neighbourhoods at this year’s Vancouver Mural Festival. The giant murals are brought to life with artists creating art on massive canvases. There are guided Mural Tours, Talks, Workshops, and 40+ Live Shows at the outdoor Pop-Up Patio—presented by Granville Island Brewing.

Attend The Granville Street Promenade

A stretch of the Granville Entertainment District (GED) turns into a vehicle-free zone for better access to temporary patios, public seating, art and musicians every weekend for a couple of hours. The pedestrian promenade takes place between Smithe and Helmcken streets on Saturdays and Sundays for the rest of summer, ending on September 5. Check out this outdoor party with no cars around.

On-Going Activities

Check Out A Sunflower Festival

Sunflowers galore, there are a number of festivals to check out these fresh blooms no matter where you live. The Sunflower Festivals are happening in various cities and all are opening up this week in Abbotsford, Richmond and Chilliwack. In each field there are hundreds of blooms to enjoy with lots of picture opportunities and other features. Check out out each city listed for their unique offerings.

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live Festival

Shipyards Live is a brand new summer series with 16 days of excitement taking place over 8 weeks. Taking place at North Vancouver’s popular Shipyards, this event starts on Friday July 30, and will be on every Friday and Saturday until September 18. The cost for the event is totally free, and festivities will take place throughout the day until 10 pm each night.

Play A Round of Mini Golf

Try putting around and check out some of the best places to play mini golf. Fun for all ages, this activity is exciting for both families and friends while they spend a few hours in some friendly competition. This also makes for an excellent date idea.

Ride The New Eagle Coaster

The massive roller coaster on top of Cypress Mountain just opened up this week. Get a thrilling experience while taking in the views on top of the mountain. If you want to ponder before you take the ride, check out pictures of some riders that enjoyed the Eagle Coaster on opening week.

Attend A Beer Garden

The Parallel 49 Brewing Company in Vancouver reopened their massive beer garden this summer which features a 120-seat patio. Along with its full selection of beers, they also have a full kitchen and amazing views. It’s definitely worth checking out this large and beautiful outdoor space.

Get On Some Rides At Playland

Summer isn’t quite the same without a trip to Playland. Enjoy rides and games with special lighting, making for a summer evening that will seem like it is out of the move Grease. The Fair at PNE will also be returning in August.

Visit the Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market officially opens on July 23rd, and will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through September 6th, 2021 from 7 pm to 12 am. You will need to purchase tickets online through their app to check it out. There will be vendor stalls as well as a bunch of new foods to try.

Check Out a New Patio

Although going to a patio doesn’t seem like a new idea, there are plenty of patios that are quite literally hidden gems and must be added to a patio bucket list for the summer. The ambiance, the views, or the oasis creation has made some patio stand out. Check out 7 hidden gem patios to see which one you haven’t tried yet.

Visit Othello Tunnels

One of BC’s most popular spots has finally reopened for the season. Othello tunnels were closed for most of last year due to rock fall and landslides, however they finally announced their reopening. This popular attraction features 5 tunnels and amazing views and trails of the Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park. The site does get busy though, so remember to get there early.

Watch a Movie on the Big Screen

Movie theatre’s finally reopened this month and there is a lot to catch up on. There is a great line-up of blockbusters to watch this summer. Movies coming out in August includes The Suicide Squad on August 6th and Free Guy on August 13th. This is in addition to highly anticipated films like Black Widow and Space Jam that came out in July.

For an extra special experience, check out the new 19+ VIP Cinemas that just opened in Burnaby.

Enjoy DaVinci’s Art

The DaVinci exhibit is an exclusive multi-room exhibit is an interactive experience showcasing the work of Leonardo da Vinci. This is the first time this art exhibit has come to Canada, and will be around all summer. Take a peak inside.

Get Spell Bound At Wings and Wizards

Started this week, Wings and Wizards is being held at BC Place Stadium and entertaining to any wizardry and Harry Potter fans. With over 7,000-sq-ft of event space, using cutting-edge interactive technologies and motion tracking devices. It is said to create a fun and immersive environment for the whole family. If you are undecided, take a sneak peak.

Walk Through a Van Gogh Painting

The Imagine Van Gogh exhibit has been a popular spot for many since it’s launch earlier this year. Tickets has sold out multiple times, with dates being extended until fall. Now may be the best time to experience this for yourself. Here is a look inside.

FlyOver Hawaii

It may be a while until international travel restrictions are lifted, so this could be the perfect time to try out FlyOver Canada’s latest experience “Hawaii From Above”. The ride takes you on a virtual flight across multiple landscapes, using 360° visuals, wind, mist, and scents to enhance the experience. The event takes place from June 18 – August 15.

Check Out The New Rec Room

The Rec Room at the Amazing Brentwood Mall just opened this past week in Burnaby. This massive amusement area features 2 dinning areas and over 90 arcade games for gamers of all ages. From classics like skee ball and racing to physical games like table tennis and billiards.

Eat From A Food Truck

No weekend is complete without a delicious food treat. The area near the intersection of Broadway and Granville Street is hosting a regular weekend pop-up food-truck festival called “Thank Granville It’s Food trucks” (TGIF). With about 20 different food trucks with varying weekly schedules, the event offers something new each weekend. The festival will take place every Friday and Saturday for the whole summer.

Get Treats At A Novelty Candy Store

Satisfy your cravings at Ricardo’s Kandy Korner, which is just steps away from White Rock Beach. The shop boasts having the biggest candy store in the province, with an incredible selection to suit the taste buds of any candy lover. Or check out the newest Dank Mart location on Robson street which is known for nostalgic snacks and unique treats you can’t get elsewhere.

Experience A Sea Of Lavender

This new lavender farm has 7 acres covered in a variety of different lavenders. Lavenders are also known to have medicinal and calming qualities, which would make the visit extra enjoyable after a stressful year. Tickets are currently on sale, and they are open daily until October.

Take Advantage of Translink Discounts on Attractions

As part of the Reconnect campaign, Translink is offering riders a 25% discount on hundreds of local attractions, destinations and tours. It’s a perfect way to discover BC while not worrying about the ride. There are also more buses added onto routes to allow for more travel in certain regions.

Regardless of what you do, we hope you enjoy your weekend activities!

For more places to explore in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.