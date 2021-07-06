Translink Is Offering 25% Off Hundreds Of Local Attractions And Activities Right Now

TransLink has launched a new campaign to boost transit riders and it offers a load of discounts.

The Reconnect Campaign aims to encourage people to use transit throughout Metro Vancouver all summer to connect with family and friends and rediscover B.C.

Translink has partnered with Destination Vancouver and now offering discounts to hundreds of tours, attractions and activities. Not only do you get a transit pass, but you are also getting a chance to rediscover the beauty in B.C.

RELATED:

The Reconnect Campaign Attractions where you can use the discount include adventures such as: FlyOver Canada, Capilano Suspension Bridge, Vancouver Mysteries and Sea Vancouver Waterfront Sightseeing Adventures.

The discount is 25% off local attractions using the code: LOVETRANSIT on Viator.

Ready to explore? TransLink customers can use promo code LOVETRANSIT during checkout on https://t.co/mzCIh1rla2 for a 25% off as arranged by Destination Vancouver. Where will you reconnect with? pic.twitter.com/BrsejrkEz5 — News from TransLink (@TransLinkNews) July 5, 2021

Translink has added an interactive map on the website to help customers plan trips.

They are also adding a Reconnect Bus in bright new colours to celebrate the return of fairs and festivals. As well as boosted transit service to popular locations.

“With restrictions easing, now is the time to get out and use transit to rediscover our cities and reconnect with the people and places we love,” says Steve Vanagas, TransLink Vice President of Communications, Marketing and Public Affairs.

The campaign starts today and will last all summer long. Who is ready to reconnect?

Stay tuned to what’s happening in Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.