The Othello Tunnels Have Finally Reopened And Here’s A Look Inside

The Othello Tunnels have finally re-opened.

This is a popular attraction features 5 tunnels that were built in 1914, as part of the Kettle Valley Railway which connect the Kootenay Region and B.C. Coast. Settled over 3 mountain ranges, to say the Othello Tunnels is scenic doesn’t do it justice.

The site has been closed for over a year, due to rock falls at the tunnels and landslides on the trails in 2020. However, they’re happy to announce that they’re open for the 2021 season.

“I am happy to confirm the Othello Tunnels are now open and welcoming visitors,” said Sea to Sky’s Bethany Bill.

Located in Hope, Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park is a great stop for a picnic or a short hike. There are picnic tables near the parking lot and along the trail, beside the river.

There are spectacular viewing opportunities available on the trail, through the tunnels and on the bridges.

Between the tunnels and bridges is the amazing Coquihalla River below. The hiking trail links to the historic Hope-Nicola Cattle Trail.

In recent weeks, testing has been conducted in the area to make sure there are no hazards and it is safe for the public to visit.

Othello Tunnels is annually one of the top-10 most visited BC Parks. Peak hours are usually between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on sunny weekends. So keep that in mind while planning your trip, as parking is limited you may need to arrive early.

Othello Tunnels

When: July – October 31 (Closed during the winter season)

Where: Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park, Hope, BC

