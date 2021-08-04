Explore the beauty of the great outdoors with your loved one by going on a romantic camping adventure.

There’s a plethora of pristine parks and cozy campgrounds to make for a magical weekend getaway set in nature.

Romantic Camping Places In BC

Porteau Cove Provincial Park

It’s easy to see why this place has all the components to make the most romantic getaway imaginable. Halfway between Vancouver and Squamish is this little slice of heaven with waterfront campsites overlooking Howe Sound. Soak up the serene surroundings by day and by night you are in the prime location for stargazing. This hidden gem will definitely leave you starry-eyed.

Joffre Lakes Provincial Park

This spot just past Whistler is easily one of BC’s most breathtaking destinations with its turquiose-coloured waters, rugged mountains and lush trails. Go for an epic hike during the day and cuddle up in your tent at night. The campsite is nestled at the far end of Upper Joffre Lakes right below the glacier. Talk about waking up with a view, you’ll see your loved one and one of the most pristine backdrop’s you can find in the province.

Garibaldi Lake Provincial Park

This Whistler gem features vibrantly-coloured waters, alpine mountains and a spectacular glacier. It’s full of scenic hiking trails to explore together before relaxing for the evening at the campsite. You can find the campgrounds conveniently located near the access points to Black Tusk or Panorama Ridge for further hiking the next day. If this campsite gets too full, they also have another equally magical spot at Taylor Meadows.

Bella Pacifica

It’s the beach getaway you never knew you needed. Take off to Tofino to enjoy the Island life. The sandy shores and forested campsites are sometimes all you need to reconnect with your partner. The private campgrounds can be found on the beautiful MacKenzie Beach on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. Each site comes equipped with a picnic table for you to dine with an epic view and a fire pit to cozy up next to while roasting marshmallows.

Twin Islands

Make a weekend of it by heading to Deep Cove for a hike up Quarry Rock, fuel up with Honey Doughnuts and kayak off to this little island for a secluded getaway. The two islands share a sandy beach which connects them to one another at low tide. There are a few marked tent sites for you two to find a private space to unwind. It’s a 5.5 km paddle from Deep Cove but totally worth the privacy.

