This Adult Only Geodesic Dome Is the Perfect Couples Getaway

These geometric glamping domes are one of the most stunning and serene spots to retreat to in the province.

Located in Tofino, WildPod has only been open for a short time, but they have quickly become one of the most unique and popular vacation spot for couples.

Guests can get up early to watch the sun rise, take in the waves crashing on the sandy shorelines, forest bathe amongst lush trees and chase the sunset.

The luxury waterfront glamping resort is for adults only, and gives the guest of each dome a serene and uninterrupted view of the nature around them.

It is conveniently located on the edge of Tofino’s downtown core and right on the water. There are six geodesic domes to choose from, each with all the necessities you need to have a comfortable stay.

Their amenities includes:

Private ocean facing cedar deck with two Tofino made reclaimed cedar Adirondack chairs

Romantic lighting with chandeliers, lamps, and fairy lights

Ensuite bathroom with shower

Small dinette table and two chairs

Propane fireplace to stay nice and cosy

Plush throw blankets from Tofino Towel Company

Solar powered fan and interior insulation

White noise machines

Free parking spot

Free Wi-Fi

These geodesic domes look amazing both inside and out, and they’re ecologically friendly with solar powered fan and interior insulation.

The prime location leaves you within walking distance to the area’s best bars, restaurants, shops and other outdoor recreational activities (with boat, bike and kayak rentals).

The cost of staying at WildPod ranges depending on the dome type and the season. During low season, prices range from $165 – $250, and during high season prices range from $310 – $465.

There is also a minimum of 2 night stay, however single night stays are also available upon request. They can also be booked for photoshoots, yoga retreats, and weddings.

When in Tofino, the outdoor opportunities are endless, and that’s where WildPod comes in.

WildPod

Location: 150 Grice Bay Road, Tofino

Booking: Available online

