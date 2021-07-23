Escape to a magical glamping oasis just outside Vancouver.

Located just over an hour away in Maple Ridge, ‘Dome Away From Home’ allows their guests to stay in an unique geodesic structure.

The modern and eco-friendly domes offers a luxurious and comfortable stay where you’ll feel right at home.

The Airbnb can accommodate up to four guests, with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

It’s a truly unique glamping experience, that allows guests to sleep in style on a king-size bed nestled inside a brand-new geodesic dome.

The hosts say it best when they describe the accommodation as being a way to enjoy the great outdoors without actually camping.

It’s also incredibly spacious with all the comforts of home. Dome Away From Home features an ensuite with a shower, a kitchenette with basic appliances and a large sky window for optimal stargazing.

The outdoor space is also a great place to hangout, with a large cedar deck (including a shaded seating area), BBQ and a propane fire table.

It also has a red cedar barrel sauna and a fire pit where guests can sit around and roast marshmallows under the stars.

The area is a hot spot for outdoor enthusiasts, with a plethora of areas to go hiking and mountain biking nearby. Some of the best attractions located near the glamping site include Alouette Lake, Stave Lake and Kanaka Creek Regional Park.

This brand new dome started accepting visitors in July of this year, and does not currently have any availability. However, if you are eager to visit, be sure to check in regularly or message the host to see if more dates will be added.

Dome Away From Home

Where: Maple Ridge, exact address TBA when booking is confirmed

Booking: Available on Airbnb

